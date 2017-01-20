Sundance parking: harder to get than a premiere ticket? | ParkRecord.com

There are just a few things harder to get than a ticket to a world premiere during the Sundance Film Festival.

A parking spot during the opening days of the festival may be one of them. Park City is expected to be jammed on Saturday and Sunday, and the crowds will most likely extend into the work week as the festival continues.

Parking is extremely scarce in Park City during Sundance. City Hall heavily restricts parking on or close to Main Street and screening rooms generally do not offer public parking.

One of the popular options is the China Bridge garage on Swede Alley. It is a block off of Main Street and puts someone a short walk from the Old Town transit center anchor of the bus system. Parking in China Bridge is priced at $25 through the end of Monday. On Tuesday, the price drops to $10. Someone cannot leave the garage and return without paying again.

Free parking is available close to Main Street at the Sandridge lots, which are located along Marsac Avenue east of Swede Alley. Free parking is also available at the mountain resorts. Someone may park at Park City Mountain Resort or Deer Valley Resort between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Free parking is also available at the Richardson Flat lot close to Quinn’s Junction. It will operate as a park-and-ride lot with bus service until Monday. The lot will be available for carpooling without bus service after Monday.

There are privately held parking lots or garages that are also available. Prices depend on the individual lots. The City Hall-published community guide for Sundance indicated parking at the privately held locations start at $20 per day and climb to $100 for a day.

Parking on neighborhood streets surrounding Main Street is regulated by a residential-permit system.

More information about parking and other issues related to municipal functions is available in the community guide: http://www.parkcity.org/home/showdocument?id=37117.