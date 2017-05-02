Suspected Park City car burglar leads police on high-speed chase | ParkRecord.com

A suspected car burglar led the authorities on a high-speed chase from Park Meadows to Interstate 80 on Friday, escaping capture as officers ended the pursuit based on safety concerns, the Park City Police Department said.

The police received a report of a man seen breaking into parked cars outside the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center on Little Kate Road at noon. Officers responding to the report saw a vehicle leaving quickly westbound on Little Kate Road. The police pursued the driver on Holiday Ranch Loop Road, Park Avenue and westbound on Interstate 80. The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Utah Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit.

The agencies stopped the pursuit as the suspect entered the Salt Lake Valley, a stretch of the highway that typically has heavier traffic than the section in Summit County. The police said the pursuit did not cause an accident.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the suspect was in a silver Chevy Malibu from a model year of between 2013 and 2015. The suspect is a black man who wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, the Police Department said. He also wore a black cap.

"We just decided it was too dangerous to continue the pursuit," Kirk said.

Kirk said items were stolen from four vehicles parked outside the Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center. Windows were broken on each of the targeted vehicles. Kirk said some of the stolen items were recovered after the suspect threw them out of the vehicle during the pursuit on S.R. 224 close to Canyons Village.

Kirk said the license plate on the suspect's car was earlier reported stolen from a vehicle that was parked at a Park City hotel.

Anybody with information about the case may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.