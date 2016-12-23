Ted Ligety, Olympic champion, navigates giant slalom of corporate world | ParkRecord.com

Ted Ligety, a Winter Olympic skiing champion who hails from Park City, is navigating the giant slalom course of the corporate world.

Ligety is a co-founder and the chairman of a New Hampshire firm called Anomaly Action Sports, a company that designs and manufactures athletic gear under the brands Shred Optics and Slytech Protection. The company intends to move its corporate headquarters to Park City, a location shift that Anomaly Action Sports sees as important to its long-range business goals.

The Anomaly Action Sports arrival in Park City, though, will also be seen as another success as leaders in the city attempt to broaden the local economy from one that has overwhelmingly relied on the related industries of tourism and construction to one that also incubates small businesses. A successful business would also further confirm Ligety’s status among the elite figures of Park City in the post-2002 Winter Olympic era. The company started in his attic in Park City a decade ago.

Ligety in an interview touted the skiing and mountain biking offerings of Park City and the city’s proximity to the international airport in Salt Lake City as some of the draws for Anomaly Action Sports. The company makes goods like goggles, helmets, sunglasses and other performance gear.

“This has always been our home in our heart,” Ligety said, calling Park City a hub for mountain sports. “It seems like a really obvious choice for a company like ours.”

Anomaly Action Sports in November secured a grant from City Hall to assist with the move, a part of the municipal government’s economic development program. The Park City Council agreed to provide $20,000 over a three-year period, significantly less than the $100,000 the firm sought over a five-year period. City Hall required Anomaly Action Sports sign a contract pledging it would operate in Park City for at least three years as a condition of the grant approval.

Ligety said Anomaly Action Sports has a small staff in Park City this winter as the company plans for the relocation. The rest of the company is expected to move in April. A New Boston, N.H., office will close in the spring. Another office had been in Huntington Beach, Calif. The positions from the New Hampshire and California locations, involving marketing, customer service and logistics, will be moved to Park City. Up to eight staffers will be based in Park City by the end of the spring.

The Park City headquarters will be in the Iron Horse district, Ligety said. He said the grant money from City Hall will be put toward relocation costs and recruiting staffers for the Park City office. A report drafted for the mayor and City Council in anticipation of the grant decision indicated the location will have office space, a warehouse and a flagship store.

The company projects strong growth in Park City, outlining bold numbers in a submittal to City Hall that was included as part of the grant application. It anticipates revenue will increase fivefold over a five-year period, to a little less than $5.7 million, according to the submittal. Anomaly Action Sports over the same period anticipates the number of full-time equivalent employees will rise from seven to 15, increasing payroll expenses to a little more than $750,000 in the fifth year, the submittal says. The company is “consistently growing and we expect to stay on the same trajectory for the coming years,” the submittal says.

Park City’s elected officials were pleased with the decision by Anomaly Action Sports to relocate to the city. City Councilor Andy Beerman noted Ligety has made Park City proud and it is nice that he will be in business in the city. Mayor Jack Thomas predicted Anomaly Action Sports will boost the economy and build opportunities for the younger generation of Park City.

“Welcome home,” Nann Worel, a City Councilor, told Ligety during the meeting in November.