Teen admits role in trashing a Park City house | ParkRecord.com

A 15-year-old recently admitted a role in a vandalism case last fall that trashed a house in Thaynes Canyon, the teen's attorney said.

The teen was 14 at the time the vandalism occurred. The teen entered admissions to two counts of criminal mischief, one a class A misdemeanor and the other a third-degree felony, according to the teen's attorney, Jessica Peterson. The teen also admitted to a class A misdemeanor count of criminal trespass, the attorney said.

The counts arose from an especially destructive act of vandalism at the home of Krista Dana and her family in October. There was widespread damage to the house. The open living room and kitchen were essentially upended. A couch was left upside down, other furnishings were strewn about the room, a microwave oven was destroyed and the window on a regular oven was smashed. Bottles of wine were destroyed, two sinks and a toilet were plugged and mattresses were slashed. Graffiti, including at least one racial epithet, was left on a wall.

Peterson said the Third District Juvenile Court judge presiding over the case, Elizabeth Knight, ordered the teen into mediation with Dana and a second vandalism victim in an attempt to reach an agreement regarding restitution.

The judge also ordered the teen to 30 days of detention, suspending the detention if the teen complies with the rest of the order. Some of the other parts of the order include:

requiring supervised Internet access and a prohibition on watching gaming on YouTube or participating in gaming that is violent.

requiring the teen to undergo a psychological evaluation, including a component focused on substance abuse

a prohibition on contacting the victims