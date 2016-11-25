The next Coffee with Council gathering scheduled Tuesday | ParkRecord.com

Another Coffee with Council event is scheduled on Tuesday, providing Parkites a chance to chat with Park City’s elected officials.

Mayor Jack Thomas and Park City Councilors Andy Beerman and Becca Gerber are scheduled to attend the event. It is slated to run from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the community room of the Park City Library.

The Coffee with Council series offers an opportunity for the public to talk to a rotating lineup of elected officials in an informal setting. They are scheduled on the last Tuesday of the month.