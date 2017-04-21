There is a science to getting to Park City march | ParkRecord.com

There will be a science to getting to a march in Park City on Saturday.

Park City officials and the organizers of the March for Science have crafted a plan for access and parking that relies on a satellite lot in addition to the parking available in the Main Street core.

The March for Science in Park City, part of a nationwide series of events on Saturday, is planned to start at 9 a.m. in the Brew Pub lot toward the southern end of Main Street. The marchers will descend the street, cutting over to Swede Alley at the walkway where the Franz the Bear statue is located. The march will move uphill on Swede Alley back to the Brew Pub lot for a rally. The march is expected to take between 30 minutes and an hour, City Hall estimates.

Park City is slated to close Main Street to traffic at 8:30 a.m. with the possibility of it remaining open a little later depending on the amount of traffic at that moment. City Hall anticipates Main Street will reopen to traffic between 15 and 30 minutes after the beginning of the march. Swede Alley will reopen to traffic once the marchers return to the Brew Pub lot, which is anticipated between 30 and 45 minutes after the beginning of the march.

The Brew Pub lot itself is scheduled to close at 6 a.m. and is expected to reopen just after the event.

The China Bridge parking garage access on Swede Alley will be closed at 8:30 a.m. and reopen after the event. Access to the garage will remain available on Marsac Avenue.

Parking for the event will also be available at the Eccles Center. People parking there may take a City Hall bus to the Old Town transit center to attend the March for Science. Transit officials will add buses between the Eccles Center stop and the transit center if the crowds warrant the extra capacity.

Delivery trucks will be prohibited from entering the march zone until afterward.

The March for Science organizers anticipate the event will draw a crowd of between 500 and 700, which would make the march one of the larger rallies in Park City in recent years. The lead organizer for the March for Science in Park City, Josh Hobson, said people headed to the march are strongly encouraged to take buses instead of driving personal vehicles.

The March for Science, planned on Earth Day, is designed to support the idea of ensuring public-policy decisions are based on scientific evidence. Experts in a variety of scientific fields are scheduled deliver remarks.