Two drivers hit moose in Park City, killing the animal | ParkRecord.com

Two drivers hit a moose at almost the same time on S.R. 224 Sunday evening, killing the animal, the Park City Police Department said.

The accidents were reported at approximately 8 p.m. in the vicinity of the state highway’s intersections with Meadows Drive and Holiday Ranch Loop Road. Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the vehicles were driving outbound when the moose attempted to cross the road from west to east.

Kirk said a 53-year-old Summit County woman driving a 2007 Subaru Legacy hit the moose first. The animal, a calf, died in the initial collision. A 21-year-old Park City man driving a Mazda hit the dead animal just afterward, he said.

The people in the vehicles were not injured. Kirk said each of the vehicles suffered several thousand dollars in damage.

Kirk said an adult moose was seen nearby at the time of the accident and was seen again in the vicinity on Monday. Kirk said the adult moose is likely the mother of the one that was killed.

The Park City area provides moose habitat, and the Police Department receives reports of sightings on a regular basis. Accidents involving drivers and moose, though, are rare.