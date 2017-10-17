Park City’s future leaders include a cop, activists of various stripes

Leadership Park City, a yearlong program meant to prepare people to take on greater roles in the community, has selected the class for 2017-2018, the 24th year of the program.

The 36-member class includes some figures that are likely familiar to those who closely follow Park City issues and other people who appear to be taking an initial step toward advancing their activism.

Some of the people who have already established themselves in some fashion include Josh Hobson, who is an environmental activist campaigning for a Park City Council seat, Future Park City issues activist Angela Moschetta, Park City police officer Art Boxall and Petra Butler, who is a member of the Park City Board of Education.

Leadership Park City dates to the 1990s, an era of rapid growth in the community. The program was seen at the time as an effort to ensure there was an opportunity for rank-and-file

Parkites to learn about the fast-changing community. The goal has largely remained the same in the 20-plus years since the program was founded.

The program involves monthly sessions focused on issues of importance to the community. The class hears from a roster of prominent speakers culled from area governments, the not-for-profit sector and the business community. The program also involves a trip to the state Capitol for meetings with legislators and other state-level officials, an annual lecture and a session known as Leadership 101, which provides additional information about the inner workings of the community.

The Leadership Park City class, meanwhile, selects a project that focuses on an issue of significance to the community. Past projects have dealt with topics like reducing the use of plastic bags, promoting environmentally friendly wind energy and raising funds for the acquisition of Bonanza Flat for conservation purposes. The projects oftentimes are influenced by issues before the municipal government. Class members also travel on the annual fact-finding City Tour to other destinations in the region.

Leadership Park City organizers said a selection committee made of program graduates picked the 2017-2018 class from a pool of more than 120 applications submitted by people who live in Summit, Wasatch and Salt Lake counties. All of the people selected have some sort of tie to Park City, such as working in the community if they do not live in Park City.

Recommended Stories For You

"They are an outstanding and diverse group, and we look forward to a lively and productive year," said Myles Rademan, who founded Leadership Park City and is the program's director, in a prepared statement.

Leadership Park City graduates have long used the experience to broaden their activism. Some have won elected office afterward while others have been appointed to government boards or commissions. Half of Park City's current slate of six elected officials and three of the five current members of the Summit County Council are graduates, according to Leadership Park City.