Park City’s Main Street Deli put up for sale

The longtime owners of the Main Street Deli, a restaurant that has served eggs, cold cuts and other short-order fare to ski bums, professionals and well-heeled visitors, have put the business on the market.

A sale would end an extraordinary run by the current owners, Mike and Barb Lindbloom. They acquired the Main Street Deli in the fall of 1985. The couple plans to retire.

In the 32 years since the purchase, the Main Street Deli, with a prime location on a heavily traveled stretch of the shopping, dining and entertainment strip, became an institution in Park City. The restaurant opened in 1977 in the same location. The blue walls, white trim and hanging deli sign make the Main Street Deli easily recognizable even on a street with numerous colorful, eclectic buildings.

The Main Street Deli has been a refuge for diners seeking a lower-cost alternative to many of the other restaurants along Main Street. As the dining scene on Main Street became more sophisticated, and pricier, the Main Street Deli remained true to its roots as an affordable place.

"Sunday was the start of our 33rd year. It's time to relax," Mike Lindbloom said on Monday.

Lindbloom said he did not at first consider the prospects the couple would have the restaurant for more than 30 years.

"Just got to be something affordable for locals and tourists where they can eat breakfast and lunch," he said.

The entire breakfast menu is popular, and Reuben sandwiches and burgers sell well the rest of the day. Customers study the menu, line up at the cash register and place their orders. They return to their table and await their name to be called. Lindbloom is oftentimes the one who delivers the meals through an opening between the kitchen and the dining room.

The lines during the busiest times are frequently long as customers keep their eyes peeled for an open table as they wait for their food. Lindbloom said lots of Main Street workers and many families frequent the restaurant.

"Not everybody can go to a $50 lunch. Just trying to offer to that segment," Lindbloom said.

The Main Street Deli serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with breakfast hours starting at 7 a.m. and dinner hours ending as late as 9:30 p.m. during the ski season.

Another party, identified in County Courthouse records as Nicholas and Andrea Nass as trustees, owns the building. The building is not listed as for sale. The Summit County Assessor's Office values the building and the underlying land at just less than $2 million.

Lindbloom said there are several potential Main Street Deli buyers. He said one of the parties interested in acquiring the restaurant has indicated it wants to keep the Main Street Deli "in general" as it is now. Lindbloom said the chances are "pretty good" that the Main Street Deli will remain open and "largely as we know it" after a sale.

The 1977 opening of the Main Street Deli dates the restaurant to an era when Park City was a fledgling ski town in the formative days of transforming itself from a place where the silver-mining industry once drove the economy to a renowned mountain destination. By the time the Lindblooms acquired the restaurant eight years later, Park City had become a well-known resort community.

They cooked and served meals during an era of extraordinary growth in the community and the resort industry, and the Main Street Deli remained competitive in a restaurant industry that boomed with the rest of Park City. He said there have been numerous changes on Main Street in the intervening years, but ownership of the restaurant has been rewarding.

"Lots of changes. It's been fun," Lindbloom said.