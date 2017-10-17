Park City’s Main Street noisy, police told

The Park City Police Department last week received at least three complaints about noise along Main Street, something that regularly upsets people who live on nearby streets.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, at 11:27 p.m., the police received a complaint about loud music at a Main Street nightclub. The person who contacted the Police Department apparently wanted officers to respond to her home. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Earlier on Saturday, at 12:13 a.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Park Avenue about a loud bass sound emanating from a Main Street nightclub. The person apparently calls the police five times annually about the issue. The person wanted an officer to respond to her home, according to Police Department logs. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 4:40 a.m., meanwhile, the police received a complaint about someone using a pressure washer on Main Street. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The Police Department oftentimes responds to complaints about noise on streets close to the Main Street core as people become upset with nightclub noise in the late-night hours and construction or delivery noise early in the morning.