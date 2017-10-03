Parking issues and too much noise: Here’s your Park City Police Blotter

The Park City Police Department on Friday, Sept. 29, dealt with three parking issues in quick succession, including two cases along Main Street

A package-delivery truck was reportedly seen parked in a crosswalk on a narrow section of Main Street at 11:11 a.m. Traffic backed up as drivers had difficulty passing the truck, the police said.

A cement truck was reported to be parked in a location where it blocked a section of the street on Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The Police Department received the report at 11 a.m. and indicated the truck created a traffic hazard.

At 10:57 a.m. on Main Street, meanwhile, a delivery vehicle was reported to be parked in a place where Main Street narrows. It was also parked against traffic, the police said. An officer printed a copy of Park City's parking rules and warned the driver verbally.

The Police Department regularly receives parking complaints, particularly on or close to Main Street. The complaints sometimes involve delivery or construction vehicles like the cases on Sept. 29.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Friday, Sept. 29 at 1:44 p.m., the Police Department received a complaint about lights, apparently streetlights, that had not worked for longer than a week. The person who contacted the police wanted the lights fixed. The police indicated the lights presented a traffic hazard since they did not work.

A man was reportedly seen circling a parking lot taking photographs somewhere along Prospector Avenue at 1:37 p.m. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A person who was suspected to be intoxicated attempted to purchase alcohol on Swede Alley at 12:56 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 28 at 2:21 p.m., the police reported a violation of Park City's rules against vehicle idling on the 1500 block of Snow Creek Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone reportedly keyed a vehicle in Park City, but it was not clear from public police logs where the incident occurred. The Police Department received the report at 1:55 p.m.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 3:34 p.m., a concrete truck reportedly struck and pulled down power lines on Sampson Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7:19 p.m., a vehicle was seen parked on a sidewalk somewhere along Park Avenue. The police located the owner and had the vehicle moved. An officer warned the person.

A driver at 9:17 a.m. reported a truck was tailgating the vehicle on S.R. 224, passed the driver who contacted the police and then slammed on the brakes. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Monday, Sept. 25, an officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224 at 1:01 a.m. on a speeding count. The police said the vehicle was traveling at 84 mph in a place where the posted speed limit is 55 mph.

On Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6:25 p.m., the Police Department received a report that a man at the Park City Ice Arena was repeatedly asked to take an alcoholic drink outside the facility. He refused to do so, the police were told.

Someone reported hearing loud music in a residential unit on Prospector Avenue at 3:58 a.m. The building management told the police nobody answered the door. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The Police Department responded to two cases on Main Street in quick succession in the overnight hours. At 1:56 a.m., someone reported music, yelling and other noise at a building. The department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace. One minute later, in an apparently unrelated case, a fight was reported. Public police logs did not provide details about the fight.