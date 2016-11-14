PCMR postpones opening day to Nov. 26 | ParkRecord.com

Park City Mountain Resort was scheduled to open Friday, but due to warm weather, resort officials made the decision Monday afternoon to push the date back. The resort is now scheduled to kick off its winter season on Saturday, Nov. 26.

“Park City Mountain is dedicated to providing our guests the best early-season ski and ride experience,” Park City Mountain’s Chief Operating Officer Bill Rock said in a press release. “While unseasonably warm weather has not made it possible for recent snowmaking operations, our team is ready to fire up the snow guns at every opportunity as weather gets cooler. We look forward to opening as soon as we feel we can provide our guests with good quality snow conditions.”

Snow has been visibly absent from the mountains here in Park City, leaving skiers and snowboarders wondering when, or if, the ski season will begin.

“We’re devoid of any snow at all . . . When we measure snow, there’s an absence of snow at this time,” Brian McInerney, a National Weather Service hydrologist, told The Park Record last week.

Park City, along with other resorts in the area, might finally have the chance to make snow later this week. The current forecast for Thursday includes a snowstorm, and temperatures might drop to the single digits overnight. Snow and a drop in temperature would be prime weather for Park City Mountain to utilize the snowmaking operations Rock mentioned.

For those who may be worried about the upcoming shred season, Rock says have no fear.

“It’s important to remember that during the 2008-09 season, Park City Mountain rescheduled opening day to after Thanksgiving and ended up with 444 inches at the Jupiter snow stake,” Rock said in the release. “The average at that stake is 357 inches.”