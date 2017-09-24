People’s Health Clinic Chairman steps down, clinic expands to Heber

From Texas lawyer to California comedian to Park City nonprofit chairman, David Williams has seemingly done it all. This year, he will be stepping down as chairman of the Board of Trustees at the People's Health Clinic (PHC).

Williams originally joined the PHC eight years ago after being recruited by Nann Worel, the previous executive director. During those years, the PHC launched a fundraising event that has raised over a quarter million dollars, expanded its days of operation from three days a week to five and balanced its budget for the first time in eight years.

"Moreover, the public's awareness and support for our services is really about as good as it's ever been," Williams said. "We really have broad and growing community support from good people who understand and appreciate the need for this clinic."

Part of that is because of the fundraising event, Healthy Laughs, which Williams helped Worel get off the ground. Worel reached out to him with her idea in 2012 because she knew of his brief career in comedy. Now, seven years later, Williams continues to MC the annual event, which raised $60,000 alone in ticket sales earlier this month.

Williams moved to Park City for a change of pace, and was immediately drawn to the clinic.

"The People's Health Clinic appealed most to me because it directly helps and improves, and sometimes even saves lives, of our less-fortunate neighbors," he said. "And what's more important than that?"

In his time on the Board, he has donated more than $36,000 of in-kind donations.

Beth Armstrong was named executive director in 2016 when Williams was just starting as chairman. He was involved in hiring her, as well as two other key personnel who needed replacements at the time.

"We are all so grateful that we have this remarkable team that is so cohesive. Being able to build that kind of team took the support of the Board," Armstrong said. "You have to have a strong Board in place to be a strong nonprofit. You have to have a strong Board that knows what its duties are and knows what its boundaries are. They gave me the license to do what I needed to do and they really took their advocacy role seriously and gave me the support I needed."

The People's Health Clinic provides medical care to uninsured individuals in Summit and Wasatch counties, which account for one in every six individuals in the area, Williams said.

Armstrong said she will miss Williams' ability to be a mediator for the Board during tough decisions, as well as his positive character.

"He was always productive and amicable. It was a good place to be and there was never a moment in any of the meetings that there was any angst," she said. "He was very good [at ensuring] that we all came to consensus on any decision that we needed to make."

Williams will be handing over the reins to Karen Uranker, the current treasurer on the Board, as she steps into the chairwoman position. Williams will continue as an ex-officio member of the Board during this transition until the end of 2018. After that, he will continue serving in any capacity that he can.

"In Park City, if you raise your hand and volunteer, they'll come running. I'm sure I'll find something else where I can hopefully contribute back to the community," said Williams.

<subhead> People's Health Clinic expands to serve Heber

A new chairman is not the only change the PHC is experiencing this year. The clinic recently announced that it will be opening a satellite clinic to serve patients in Heber.

"We have 30 percent of our patients driving to us from Heber. Why not take it to them?" Armstrong said. "Instead of a stormy January drive over US-40, they get to just go somewhere in their neighborhood."

The clinic plans to start serving patients in January and will be focusing primarily on pre-natal care, especially since Planned Parenthood Heber closed last June. The PHC emphasized pre-natal education and family planning this past year, Armstrong said. Overall annual clinic visits are down from 8,500 to 8,000, which she contributes partly to increased birth control in patients, such as placements of intrauterine devices (IUDs), and a 30 percent decrease in pre-natal visits.

The clinic will be open to all patients, however, and Rachelle Flinn, clinic coordinator and physician's assistant will serve the community. The expansion was made possible with funds from Intermountain Health Care, Park City Community Foundation and another generous donor. The location has not yet been determined.

"It also shows the Wasatch community that we are there as much for them because our mission is to serve and provide quality health care for the uninsured of Summit and Wasatch County," Armstrong said. "It's giving them that nod saying, 'You know, we see your needs.'"