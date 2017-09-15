 PHOTOS: Bike Rodeo | ParkRecord.com

Deputy Felicia Sotelo adjusts four-year-old Lee Thornton's helmet at the finish line of the bike rodeo obstacle course at South Summit Elementary School Thursday afternoon, September 14, 2017. In addition to having their helmets inspected for safety, participants also had their bikes inspected. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

South Summit Elementary School, in conjunction with the Summit County Sheriff's department and the Summit County Health Department, hosted a bike rodeo for children Thursday afternoon, September 14, 2017. The event saw nearly 80 participants, blowing away expectations, and educated the children on bike safety as well as providing them with an after-school snack. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-Bike-Rodeo/

