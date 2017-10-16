PHOTOS: Old Town Hoedown

Summit Land Conservancy and neighbors of the Library Field hosted a celebration Sunday afternoon, October 15, 2017, to celebrate Park City Council’s unanimous vote to protect the Library Field, which tapped the Conservancy for a preservation easement. The event, which was free and open to the public, included a professional square dance caller who walked participants through square and line dancing steps as they danced to both traditional and modern music. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

