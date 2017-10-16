 PHOTOS: Old Town Hoedown | ParkRecord.com

PHOTOS: Old Town Hoedown

Cheryl Soshnik, left, holds hands with Andy Beerman, right, as they laugh and come through a couple's arch during the Old Town Hoedown at the Library Field Sunday afternoon, October 15, 2017. The event celebrated Park City Council's unanimous vote to protect the field, which tapped the Summit Land Conservancy for a preservation easement. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Summit Land Conservancy and neighbors of the Library Field hosted a celebration Sunday afternoon, October 15, 2017, to celebrate Park City Council’s unanimous vote to protect the Library Field, which tapped the Conservancy for a preservation easement. The event, which was free and open to the public, included a professional square dance caller who walked participants through square and line dancing steps as they danced to both traditional and modern music. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-Old-Town-Hoedown/

