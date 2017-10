The Kimball Art Center held their Storytime for Tots event Thursday afternoon, October 5, 2017. The free weekly program brings art to the community by inspiring young children to express their creativity. Children are read a book and then lead in an art project themed around the story. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-Storytime-Art-for-Tots/