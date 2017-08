The Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter hosted a Wetland Pond Walk Thursday evening, August 17, 2017. Attendees of the event learned about the importance of wetland ecosystems as native wildlife habitat, as well as the Columbia Spotted Frog (which is a Utah-listed Sensitive Species). (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-Wetland-Pond-Walk/https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-Wetland-Pond-Walk/