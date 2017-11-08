Planned Parenthood and Friends of the Park City Library plan to raise money with Live PC Give PC

On Friday, the 2017 edition of Live PC Give PC kicks off and, for 24 hours, nonprofits from all around the Park City area will try to raise $2 million in donations and compete in a friendly contest for the most amount of money raised. Two of the organizations that will seek donations through the event, Planned Parenthood Utah and Friends of the Park City Library are dedicated to fostering knowledge in community members of all ages.

Planned Parenthood of Utah

Planned Parenthood of Utah dedicates a large amount of organizational resources to education and outreach in the Summit and Wasatch County areas. Funds raised through Live PC Give PC will support PP's outreach efforts as an increasingly dire funding situation threatens PP Utah's efforts to maintain a presence in the region. This summer, the organization closed its Heber clinic, making Salt Lake City the closest PP clinic location.

Community Health Educator Dalia Gonzalez, who helps facilitate the Teen Council, a group of local high school students who serve as peer educators, said Live PC Give PC fundraising is a crucial part of Planned Parenthood's services in Summit County, like funding the Teen Council's annual trip to the state capitol for PP's Teen Council Lobby Day in February.

Funds will also go toward the continuation of PP Utah's LIFT Linking Families and Teens (LiFT) program, which lost its state grant funding.

Gonzalez said the organization's tentative donation target is $25,000, and all gifts will be matched 100 percent up to $10,000 by a group of anonymous donors and the Lemons family, local supporters of Planned Parenthood.

LiFT is an initiative in Summit and Wasatch counties that is aimed at giving teens the opportunity to speak honestly and openly with their parents about sexual health, topics that are often skirted in domestic settings.

Recommended Stories For You

Teen Councilor Adam Herbst, a senior at Park City High School, said he hopes the benefits reaped for the organization Friday will extend beyond the dollar amount.

"I think it'll benefit us a lot not just from like a monetary sense but also for morale boosting and also just to show there are a lot of allies in the community that support Teen Council … that can also incentivize people next year to join our Teen Council," Herbst said.

Teen Councilors will participate in the event by wearing their Live PC Give PC shirts and volunteering at donation stations, according to Gonzalez.

Planned Parenthood of Utah conducts education outreach in Summit County and operates health centers along the Wasatch Front. For more information, visit https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-utah. For donations, visit this website.

Friends of the Park City Library

The Friends of the Park City Library is a nonprofit organization responsible for raising the funds that make the Park City Library's education and outreach events possible, from author visits to lectures. Money is raised through fundraising events and membership dues.

Also, the group feeds the library's guinea pigs, Mocha and Buttercup.

Friends co-president Jean Daly said the organization's efforts extend to the outdoors as well.

"This summer we sponsored 'Music on the Patio' and purchased lawn toys such as bocci ball, croquet, horseshoes, and chuck-it's for the dogs," Daly said in an email.

Adriane Herrick Juarez, the library's director, said the Friends are instrumental in acquiring and maintaining the library's technology, like its computers, online magazine collections and 3-D printing lab.

"They really help us keep up to date with that stuff," Juarez said. "They help us with so many things and technology is a big part of that."

The programs sponsored by the Friends of the Library include The Friends Bookstore at the entrance of the library, the Annual Author Luncheon at Deer Valley and the Annual Book Sale.

Friday's event is an important one for the Friends of the Park City Library.

"It's a really big deal because we only have one major fundraiser, the book sale," Daly said in an interview with the Park Record. "[The money raised] goes into the general coffers and then it gets allocated for whatever the library needs."

To donate to the Friends of the Park City Library, visit this website. The organization is also taking offline donations payable to Friends of the Park City Library at P.O. Box 668 Park City, Utah 84060.

For more information about Live PC Give PC, visit this website.