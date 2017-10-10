Police Blotter: Concentrated traffic stops this week
October 10, 2017
The Park City Police Department last week pulled over drivers for a variety of offenses, including at least one concentrated series of stops.
On Saturday, Oct. 7, police officers stopped at least seven drivers during a span of a little more than two hours starting at 7:30 a.m. The traffic stops occurred in places like the Kearns Boulevard-Bonanza Drive intersection and other intersections along Kearns Boulevard. At least one of the traffic stops involved a driver who was reported to be speeding, according to department logs. The logs did not provide details about the other cases.
At 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 7, a police officer stopped a driver at the intersection of Park Avenue and Iron Horse Drive, indicating the vehicle was traveling without the headlights on.
On Friday, Oct. 6, a police officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 224 at 8:42 a.m. after reportedly observing the vehicle failing to stop at a crosswalk on Holiday Ranch Loop Road. A little bit earlier, an officer on the 1700 block of Lucky John Drive stopped a driver after, according to the police, the person did not make a complete stop at the intersection of Lucky John Drive and Monitor Drive.
Park City residents have long complained about speeding drivers and drivers who commit other offenses. Police Department logs frequently show concentrations of traffic stops.
Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:
- On Sunday, Oct. 8 at 9:39 p.m., someone reported losing a purse in a bathroom along Main Street. It was gone when the person returned to retrieve the purse. The loss occurred two hours prior to the report to the police.
- A moose was seen at 3:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Deer Valley Drive and Queen Esther Drive.
- The Police Department at 12:53 a.m. received a report of a loud party somewhere along Empire Avenue. The revelers were on a back porch, the police said. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.
- On Saturday, Oct. 7, a suspected intoxication case was reported on Swede Alley at 12:21 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details. A little bit earlier, in an apparently unrelated case at 12:03 a.m., a man was reported to be on Main Street acting "aggressively," the Police Department said. The police classified the 12:03 a.m. case as suspected disorderly conduct.
- On Friday, Oct. 6 at 5:29 p.m., a sport utility vehicle was reported to be parked on a sidewalk along Deer Valley Drive. The parked vehicle forced pedestrians onto the street, the police were told.
- A vehicle's windows were reported to have been broken while it was parked on S.R. 248. The police received the report at 12:33 p.m.
- A police officer stopped a driver at 7:35 a.m. in a school zone along Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not provide details about the offense. At about the same time, at 7:34 a.m., the police stopped two drivers on Lucky John Drive after observing stop sign violations.
- On Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6:24 p.m., someone reported a strong smell of marijuana in a stairwell of a building on Deer Valley Drive.
- A manhole cover reportedly became dislodged on S.R. 248 at 2:55 p.m. The Police Department indicated the situation created a traffic hazard.
- Heavy machinery struck a natural-gas line along Bonanza Court at 1:38 p.m.
- The police at 8:56 a.m. received a complaint about a vehicle's brakes overheating and causing smoke somewhere along S.R. 224. The driver stopped to allow the brakes to cool, the police said.
- Graffiti was discovered in several places on a trail off Daly Avenue at 7:55 a.m.
- On Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 5:28 a.m., the police received a report from someone on Norfolk Avenue involving two trucks that were described as suspicious. The Police Department classified the case as part of the agency's enforcement of City Hall's prohibition of vehicle idling.
- On Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5:33 p.m., the police were called to a location along Prospector Avenue, where a person staying at a residence was reportedly locked out by others when he paid for a pizza. The Police Department classified the case as keeping the peace.
- The police at 4:11 p.m. received a parking complaint from someone on Homestake Road. The person said it "seems like people are parking on Homestake just because they can get away with it," according to department logs.
- A moose, described as large, was spotted in the road on Marsac Avenue close to Ontario Avenue at 12:03 p.m.
- A vehicle in the Iron Horse area reportedly rolled into the street and hit a power box after it was left unattended. The police logged the case at 11:57 a.m.
- On Monday, Oct. 2 at 12:34 p.m., construction vehicles were reported to be blocking the road and causing hazards for passing vehicles in the vicinity of Mellow Mountain Road and Aerie Drive.
- A vehicle burglary was reported on Daly Avenue at 10:06 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.
- A dump truck reportedly caught fire at 9:49 a.m. on Lowell Avenue.