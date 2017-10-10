Police Blotter: Concentrated traffic stops this week

The Park City Police Department last week pulled over drivers for a variety of offenses, including at least one concentrated series of stops.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, police officers stopped at least seven drivers during a span of a little more than two hours starting at 7:30 a.m. The traffic stops occurred in places like the Kearns Boulevard-Bonanza Drive intersection and other intersections along Kearns Boulevard. At least one of the traffic stops involved a driver who was reported to be speeding, according to department logs. The logs did not provide details about the other cases.

At 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 7, a police officer stopped a driver at the intersection of Park Avenue and Iron Horse Drive, indicating the vehicle was traveling without the headlights on.

On Friday, Oct. 6, a police officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 224 at 8:42 a.m. after reportedly observing the vehicle failing to stop at a crosswalk on Holiday Ranch Loop Road. A little bit earlier, an officer on the 1700 block of Lucky John Drive stopped a driver after, according to the police, the person did not make a complete stop at the intersection of Lucky John Drive and Monitor Drive.

Park City residents have long complained about speeding drivers and drivers who commit other offenses. Police Department logs frequently show concentrations of traffic stops.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Recommended Stories For You