Police Blotter: Equipment violations create police stops in Park City

On Sunday, Oct. 15, the Park City Police Department stopped two drivers in quick succession after reportedly observing equipment violations on the vehicles. At 10:25 p.m., an officer stopped a driver on Deer Valley Drive, indicating the person was warned for failing to illuminate a license plate. Ten minutes earlier, an officer stopped a driver on the 1800 block of Park Avenue after observing a headlight violation, the police said.

Two moose were seen in the road on S.R. 224 close to the Meadows Drive intersection at 6:20 p.m.

The authorities reported someone was rescued from an elevator in a Park Avenue building at 3:05 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details, but the Park City Fire District is oftentimes involved in elevator rescues as well.

A driver hit a bull elk on S.R. 224 at 5:40 a.m. The animal suffered injuries that required it be put down, the Police Department said. Public police logs did not provide details about damage to the vehicle.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, a vehicle was left with the engine running for 30 minutes on Gold Dust lane at 8:43 p.m. No one was close to the vehicle, the police were told. The Police

Department logged the case as a suspected violation of Park City's rules against idling.

At 7:38 a.m., a truck and an attached trailer were unable to drive forward in the vicinity of the intersection of Royal Street and Woodland View Drive. The truck and trailer were sliding backward, the police were told.

On Friday, Oct. 13, at 5:08 p.m., the police were called to Park Avenue, where kids were reported to be playing outside and skateboarding. There was also apparently a report involving an unspecified act of vandalism.

Two unrelated traffic accidents were reported at 2:36 p.m. at or close to the intersections of Kearns Boulevard and Cooke Drive. One of the accidents involved three vehicles while the other involved two vehicles, the police said. It did not appear the accidents triggered airbags, according to the police.

Two horses were seen along Monitor Drive at 1:26 p.m. They appeared headed toward Kearns Boulevard, the police were told.

The Police Department stopped at least five drivers over a period of a little less than an hour starting at 7:59 a.m. Two of the cases involved turning violations along Kearns Boulevard, the police said. The other cases included stops on Sidewinder Drive, Wyatt Earp Way and Deer Valley Drive.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7:05 p.m., the police received a report of a flame in an oven on Cochise Court. In an unrelated case one minute earlier, smoke was seen somewhere along Meadows Drive. Public police logs did not provide details about the Meadows Drive case.

The Police Department at 3:47 p.m. received a report of a woman on the ground rolling around on a grassy area close to the Old Town transit center. The person might have been intoxicated, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Someone found a wallet on a trail and contacted the police at 1:05 p.m. The wallet was found the day before the police report was filed. Public police logs did not provide details about where the wallet was found.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 5:07 p.m., someone reported finding spray paint on a property along Single Jack Court. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

Someone driving a bus contacted the police at 10:34 a.m. indicating they had dropped off a group of students on Main Street and "has no idea where to put" the bus.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 5:14 p.m., a man was reportedly seen "stumbling down the road" along Deer Valley Drive.

On Monday, Oct. 9, at 1:03 p.m., a driver apparently hit a porcupine on Silver Strike Trail.

A large trash can was seen in the road at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive at 12:50 p.m. The police said the trash can created a traffic hazard.