Police looking for car thief suspect | ParkRecord.com

PCPD officers responded to the Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center (MARC) at 1200 Little Kate Rd. at noon Friday on a report of a male breaking into cars in the parking lot.

Responding officers observed a vehicle leaving the MARC at a high rate of speed west on Little Kate Rd. Officers pursued the vehicle as it turned onto Holiday Ranch, north on Park Avenue, before eventually entering I-80 westbound.

PCPD Officers requested assistance from the Summit County Sheriff's Office and Utah Highway Patrol. Due to the risk to public safety, all of the police agencies discontinued pursuing close to mile marker # 127 at the mouth of Parley's Canyon on I-80 westbound. There were no accidents or injuries resulting from the pursuit.

The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a black beanie cap. The suspect vehicle was described as a 2013-1-2015 Chevrolet Malibu.

If you have any information about possible suspect or vehicle related to this case (17-09421), please contact PCPD: 435-615-5500