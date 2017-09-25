Recreation district wants to increase parking at Basin trailhead

The Spring Creek Trailhead on Glenwild Drive in the Kimball Junction area was relatively quiet on Thursday morning with only a few cars parked in the dedicated lot.

But, as soon as the weekend arrives, parking is typically hard to find, according to Bob Radke, the trails and open space manager for the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District. Built in 2001, the trailhead lot can handle about 12 cars.

"Historically, it has been a pretty busy trailhead," Radke said. "I have been there on many Saturdays when there are 40-plus cars parked near the trailhead because the parking area is mostly where those new apartments were built so we have lost some spots due to the new development."

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission plans to hold a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Sheldon Richins Building to discuss the Recreation District's request to dedicate nine parking stalls or six off-street and three street-side spots, at the trailhead. The item is set for a public hearing and possible approval.

The off-street stalls would be located on a Spring Creek subdivision lot and the street-side stalls would be located in the Glenwild Drive right-of-way.

"We are just trying to make sure that we have adequate parking for the amount of use that the trials get," Radke said. "We haven't had any complaints. We just noticed and realized there is a need for this."

Radke said the trailhead is busiest in the spring and people would park anywhere, often in odd places.

"Everything was full, but people like to park as close to the trail as possible," he said. "Trail parking is always a common issue for us. We often wonder if we have adequate off-street parking."

The recreation district owns property near the trailhead where the new stalls would be placed. Radke said the location of the three street-side spots will allow people to avoid interfering with traffic.

"Those were concerns of the county engineer, but he said as long as they are long and deep enough to keep people off the street it shouldn't be a problem," Radke said. "I think it works pretty well."

If approved by the Planning Commission, the recreation district will likely begin the project this fall. Radke said they still will need to obtain a grading permit, a process that could take a couple of weeks. But, he added, "It's a pretty simple project that we would have our staff work into our schedule to have complete, hopefully, before snow falls."

Amir Cause, a county planner, said the conditional-use application is "pretty straight forward."

"We haven't received any negative public comment and actually got a big 'Thumbs up' from the public works department because of the potential to deter cars from parking on the street in undesignated spots," Cause said. "But, right now nothing really jumped at us concerning this application."