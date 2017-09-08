Resurfacing in Kimball Junction likely to cause commute delays

A road crew contracting with Summit County is scheduled to begin a resurfacing project in the Kimball Junction area today, Friday, Sept. 8, according to Derrick Radke, Summit County Public Works director.

Temporary daytime delays and overnight closures are to be expected over the weekend, Radke said. Drivers can anticipate some shoulder and lane closures during the day, but the majority of the work will be done overnight on Saturday and Sunday, he added.

The project will improve pavement conditions on several of the roads in the Kimball Junction area and on Canyons Resort Drive, Radke said.

"The surfacing should last for nearly five years. Micro-surfacing is similar to a slurry seal, but it is more durable and it also provides a smoother finished service," Radke said. "The pavement in the Kimball Junction and Canyons areas needs to be seal coated and this is less expensive than doing an overlay."