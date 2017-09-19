Section of Main Street closed for developer

Park City officials have allowed a developer to close a section of lower Main Street for an extended period as work continues on a project at the busy intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue.

The stretch of Main Street between the Heber Avenue and 7th Street intersections was closed to traffic on Monday and is scheduled to remain closed on weekdays until Sept. 29. The road will open on the weekends.

According to City Hall, the crews needed to close the road to connect the project's sewer pipes, water pipes and storm drains to the municipal systems. City Hall said it was initially believed the work could be accomplished with the road only partially closed, but it was later determined that a full closure was needed.

Heber Avenue and 7th Street remain open. Signs direct drivers around the closed section of the street. Sidewalks in the vicinity remain largely open as well.

City Hall anticipates there will be partial closures of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue in early October as the work continues. Details were not yet available.

The project, entailing commercial space, is known as Kimball on Main. It is at the former location of the Kimball Art Center. The developer also wants to operate an event space in the project, but Park City leaders have not yet decided whether to allow the space.