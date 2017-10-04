Sheriff’s Report: 30-year-old man overdoses, issues of possession of drug paraphernalia

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to several calls between Monday, Sept. 25, and Sunday, Oct. 1, including an overdose and reports of a man acting suspiciously at a Snyderville Basin property.

Sunday, Oct. 1

A North Summit man contacted dispatch after he found drug paraphernalia on his property. Deputies retrieved a plastic grocery bag containing eight hypodermic needles, a burnt spoon and small piece of tinfoil. The paraphernalia was booked into evidence to later be destroyed.

Dispatch received a report that a man was drinking alcohol in a parked vehicle on a Basin road. He was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a drug presumed to be methamphetamine, minor in possession of alcohol and open container.

A man found his 80-year-old wife dead at their South Summit cabin. Her death was not considered suspicious.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road for a traffic violation and smelled a drug presumed to be marijuana and alcohol coming from the driver. He was arrested under suspicion charged with driving under the influence and possession of paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to an alleged burglary at a South Summit cabin after the owner found a fire actively burning inside and several items misplaced. The owner's daughter, who did not have permission to be there, was asked to leave. No citations were issued.

Friday, Sept. 29

Dispatch received a report about three men who had allegedly attempted to open the door to a parked car in front of a business in the Basin. Deputies later found two men sleeping in a camper in a nearby parking lot and arrested one of them for outstanding warrants and under suspicion charges of disorderly conduct.

A Basin man learned that his identity had been stolen after someone fraudulently took out several loans in his name. An investigation was underway.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road after learning the driver did not have insurance. After deputies smelled a drug presumed to be marijuana, he was arrested under suspicion charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving on a denied license.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Two packages, containing a dog collar and dog tags, were taken from a woman's mailbox in the Basin.

A man, wearing a white-and-black hoodie, tan pants, and described as medium build with facial hair, was reportedly acting suspiciously and wandering around a Basin property. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect and the case was closed due to a lack of information.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

When a Basin woman went to pick up her mail from the post office because it was not being delivered, she realized several credit cards had been opened under her name and her mail was being forwarded to an address in Chicago. An investigation was underway.

While parked at a Farmer's Market in the Basin, a woman's wallet was taken from her vehicle.

A 30-year-old Park City man was found unresponsive by a fellow employee outside of a business in the Kimball Junction area. After the man went into cardiac arrest, deputies administered Naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and successfully revived him. He was transported to an area hospital in an ambulance. Charges will be considered against the man, who was in possession of heroin and paraphernalia.

An 84-year-old man from Sandy was found dead in his camper near the Whitney Reservoir in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. His death was not considered suspicious.

When a Basin woman returned home from vacation, she found her garage door open and realized her son's mountain bike had been stolen, along with hers. Neighbors claimed the door had been left open while the woman was out of town. An investigation was ongoing.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

A 20-year-old man fled after he crashed into the parking lot of a business in the Kimball Junction area. He was later identified and arrested under suspicion of failure to remain at the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol and failure to operate in a single lane.

A woman who left her wallet at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after her credit cards were used at multiple businesses in the Salt Lake Valley. Employees reportedly gave the wallet to another woman who identified herself as the owner. An investigation was ongoing.

Monday, Sept. 25

A 61-year-old woman was found dead at her home in the Basin. Her death is not considered suspicious and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

A woman asked deputies to tell a man and woman not to return to her condominium in the Basin. The couple had been staying at the woman's home while the man completed a job.

A woman contacted dispatch after discovering the Basin home she was housesitting for friends had been burglarized. Several items were found outside the front door and scattered throughout the home. A basement window was also broken. An investigation was ongoing.