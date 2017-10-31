Sheriff’s Report: Bison allegedly shot and killed in South Summit

A bison was found dead in a South Summit field on Thursday, Oct. 26, after it was allegedly shot several times by a small-caliber weapon, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The bison sustained multiple gunshot wounds, a report states. It was worth an undisclosed amount of money. The landowner claimed another bison was also missing.

According to the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 28, including the theft of an assault rifle and shotgun from a home in the Snyderville Basin.

Saturday, Oct. 28

A man took a can of chewing tobacco from a South Summit store. He was located at his home and cited for retail theft.

An AK-47 and shotgun, along with several other items, were taken from a home in the Snyderville Basin. An investigation was underway.

Friday, Oct. 27

A woman claimed that her ex-boyfriend was stalking her. He was told to stop contacting her, but continued to call and text her. He was later arrested under suspicion of telephone harassment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

A 24-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of domestic violence assault and intoxication after he allegedly hit his mother.

A laptop computer was reported missing from the Basin.

A woman in the Kimball Junction area claimed she was assaulted by her neighbor. An investigation was underway.

Thursday, Oct. 26

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Employees at a hotel in the Basin contacted dispatch after a woman wandered into the lobby and appeared disoriented. Deputies arrived and she was arrested under suspicion of intoxication. A woman allegedly stole a cart from a store in the Kimball Junction area. She was later cited and the cart was returned.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the Kimball Junction area and arrested a 63-year-old woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Monday, Oct. 23

A 49-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between members of a South Summit family and arrested a man after he allegedly threw a rock through the window of a vehicle. He was taken into custody under the suspicion of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

A four-wheeler trailer was stolen from a campground in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. An investigation was underway.