Sheriff’s Report: detonated blasting cap found in the Snyderville Basin

The Unified Bomb Squad removed a detonated blasting cap from the garden of a home in the Snyderville Basin over the weekend, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatch received a report that an unknown explosive device was found at a residence located in a neighborhood west of U.S. 40. The Unified Bomb Squad responded and destroyed the device, a report states.

The device was determined to be a detonated four-inch blasting cap that law enforcement believe was mistakenly mixed into a load of gravel from a nearby rock quarry.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 15, including a domestic violence incident where neighbors heard gunshots.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Dispatch received a report about a man allegedly having a psychiatric episode in the Kimball Junction area. He was arrested for outstanding warrants and under suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a road in the Snyderville Basin after dispatch received a report about a hit-and-run accident. The driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A 71-year-old man died at a South Summit home. The circumstance surrounding his death was not considered suspicious.

Saturday, Oct. 14

A man was attempting to pull up his son's all-terrain vehicle (ATV) after it rolled down an embankment in the South Summit area when he slipped and fell about 15 feet, breaking his leg. He was taken to an area hospital in a medical helicopter.

Summit and Uintah County deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a South Summit home after dispatch received a report about a gunshot from neighbors. The woman admitted she fired her rifle into the air and neighbors claimed she also tried to knock over several trees with her truck. She was arrested under suspicion of domestic violence and discharge of a firearm.

Deputies responded to a Basin home after dispatch received a report about a break-in from the homeowner. She told law enforcement cash and foreign currency was taken. Deputies found a mask on the ground outside a bathroom window. An investigation was underway.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 for traveling more than 40 miles per hour over the speed limit and noticed several open containers. The 19-year-old driver was arrested under suspicion of reckless driving, open container, minor in possession of alcohol and not having a valid license.

A juvenile was reportedly acting suspicious in a Basin neighborhood and opening several mailboxes. Deputies later found him at a business in the area, and he admitted to checking the mailboxes because he was allegedly looking for a missing package. He was not cited and was taken home. An investigation was underway because several mail thefts had been reported in the area.

Friday, Oct. 13

Deputies filed a report about a suspect who had stolen checks from the mail and attempted to cash them at a bank in Salt Lake City. The suspect fled from the bank when questioned by employees and had not been located. An investigation was underway.

Dispatch received a report about an attempted scam where the caller identified themselves as a member of the Provo Police Department. The case was closed due to a lack of information.

A North Summit woman claimed she was being harassed, but deputies determined that no crime had occurred.

Thursday, Oct. 12

A South Summit man reported received threatening and harassing messages from a person he has a protective order against. The victim and suspect were told not to contact each other anymore.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

A woman claimed her ex-boyfriend had taken her car without permission and then later returned it to her work in the Basin. He was told not to contact the woman. An investigation was underway.

A man was told not to return to a business in the Kimball Junction area after he had been fired.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Dispatch received a report about a missing hunter after he failed to return to his campsite in the Hoop Lake area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. The hunter was later located and indicated to law enforcement that he planned to be at his camp off and on for several days.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on State Road 224 near the Interstate 80 on ramp for an equipment violation and arrested the driver for a $25,000 outstanding warrant. He was also booked under suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monday, Oct. 9

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home in the Basin. They determined that no crime had been committed, but arrested the man for an outstanding warrant stemming from a previous domestic violence assault charge.