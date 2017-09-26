Sheriff’s Report: false assault report filed

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to several calls between Monday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 24, including the death of a 34-year-old man in the Basin.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Dispatch received a report from a man claiming he was assaulted while trying to serve civil papers to a person in the Basin. After viewing footage from the alleged suspect's home security system, deputies determined no altercation had occurred. Charges will be screened against the man for filing a false report.

Friday, Sept. 22

Someone entered an unlocked vehicle while it was parked on a Basin road. However, no items were reported missing.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Deputies took a report that someone had violated a protective order after indirectly communicating with the victim through social media. Charges will be screened through the county attorney's office.

A small safe, containing passports, birth certificates, property deeds and divorce documents was stolen from a home in the Basin. The case was closed due to a lack of suspect information.

A Wyoming woman contacted dispatch after realizing her debit card had been fraudulently used at a bank in the Kimball Junction area. Approximately $6,800 was taken from her account. In two separate, but related incidents, two men, also from Wyoming, contacted dispatch after their cards were fraudulently used at the same bank. Approximately $300 and $241 were withdrawn from the victims' respective accounts. An investigation is ongoing.

Deputies performed a welfare check on a South Summit home after a concerning text message was sent. The people involved refused to fill out a statement. The case will be referred to the victim's advocate.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

A North Summit woman contacted dispatch to report a potentially suicidal man. The victim was voluntarily transported to Park City Hospital.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Kimball Junction area and discovered it had been stolen out of Salt Lake City. The registered owner responded to the scene and retrieved her vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.

A man contacted dispatch requesting a welfare check be performed on the South Summit home where his daughter lives with his ex-wife after he was told by a relative that the home was unsafe. Deputies attempted to check the home. However, no one was home. An investigation is ongoing.

Monday, Sept. 18

A temporary dating-violence protective order was served to a man at his home in the Basin.

A man reported his Samsung Galaxy phone missing after visiting a business in the Basin. Deputies attempted to access video surveillance from the business. An investigation is ongoing.

Dispatch received a report from a man after he found his 34-year-old roommate unresponsive at their Basin home. Medical personnel arrived and later declared him dead. The cause of his death is under investigation. However, it is not considered suspicious.

A temporary protective order was served to a man at his job in Park City.

A bottle of medication was reportedly taken from a man's hotel room in the Basin.

Someone broke out a window and stole a blanket from a vehicle while it was parked in the driveway of a home in a Basin neighborhood.

A woman contacted dispatch after she received several emails from a South Summit man after he had asked her not to contact him. He also made suicidal statements and a welfare check was requested by the Layton Police Department. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.