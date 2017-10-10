Sheriff’s Report: juvenile driver leads law enforcement on a chase

About $25,000 worth of tools were stolen last week from two construction companies at a job site in the Snyderville Basin, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

When employees arrived for work on Monday, Oct.2, they found the locks on the trailers at the site had been cut off and a majority of their tools missing, a report states. The incident occurred sometime over the weekend and involved two separate companies. An investigation was underway.

Lt. Andrew Wright said when someone breaks into a locked trailer or toolbox at a construction site and steals tools that are commonly used it is difficult to recover the items or identify a suspect.

"A lot of people at construction companies don't document the serial numbers of these tools," he said. "If the owner of the equipment doesn't have any specific type of marking with their name or inventory, then it makes it that much more difficult to recover them."

Wright said new construction sites are often targeted by criminals because they know there will be an abundance of tools that will likely be left overnight and over the weekend.

"We go pass these big construction projects," he said. "We know that they are vulnerable locations for criminals to take advantage of. We make a good effort to help patrol and prevent these types of things from happening. But, if owners of the project or the contractors can do a little more on their part to protect themselves, it will help us all out in the long run."

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 8, including a high-speed pursuit involving a juvenile driver.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Summit County Search and Rescue was deployed to the Norway Flats area near Kamas after dispatch received a report about four men and a juvenile who had not returned to their camp from a hunting trip. Search and Rescue members quickly located the group and helped them get back to their camp.

A license plate and piece of wood were stolen from a truck while it was parked in a driveway in the North Summit area.

A man found four of his tires slashed on his Ford Escape while it was parked near a Basin hotel after returning from work.

Saturday, Oct. 7

When deputies attempted to stop a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 for driving with no taillights, the driver refused to pull over and led law enforcement on a pursuit. The vehicle was eventually stopped after deputies deployed a spike strip. The driver, identified only as a juvenile, was taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention center. He was booked under suspicion of fleeing, reckless driving, speeding 114 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone and an equipment violation.

An employer in the Kimball Junction area reported that an employee had stolen an undisclosed amount of money from the business every Monday. An investigation was underway.

Friday, Oct. 6

A man who parked his vehicle on a North Summit road for several days returned to find a window smashed and several items missing. The case was closed due to a lack of evidence and information about the suspect (s).

Thursday, Oct. 5

Deputies responded to Morgan County for a report about a woman who was assaulted while on a train in Summit County. The suspect, a 56-year-old man from Sacramento, California, was arrested under suspicion of aggravated assault.

Employees at a business in the Basin contacted dispatch to report a woman who was harassing them while they were taking smoke breaks. The woman allegedly yelled obscenities at the employees. Deputies were unable to reach the woman for a statement.

The windows of a man's vehicle were reportedly smashed sometime within the week prior while it was parked in the Basin.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

A Basin business contacted dispatch after discovering a former employee had stolen about $192,000 from the company by fraudulently writing checks to his girlfriend.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on State Road 224 for driving on a suspended license. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Summit County Jail.

An employee with Union Pacific Railroad reported a vehicle suspiciously parked on a North Summit service road near the railroad tracks. The driver told authorities she wanted to take the back roads into Wyoming, but had run out of gas. She was cited for trespassing and released.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home in the Kimball Junction area after the man reportedly destroyed the couple's TV and the woman's phone. He was arrested under suspicion of domestic violence criminal mischief, interruption of a communication device and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

When deputies stopped a speeding vehicle on U.S. 40 they noticed a glass pipe partially hidden under the passenger's leg. Deputies found drug paraphernalia and a 6.56 grams of a drug presumed to be methamphetamine. The driver was arrested under suspicion of speeding, possession with intent to distribute, open container and possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger was arrested for three outstanding warrants and similar charges.

Monday, Oct. 2

A man contacted dispatch after he realized someone had been in his home. The suspect was located in North Summit with the victim's belongings, including money. She was arrested under suspicion of burglary, unlawful possession of a financial card, possession of someone else's identification, two counts of obstructing justice, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant.