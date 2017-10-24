Sheriff’s Report: Oakley City campaign posters tossed in the trash

Campaign signs for candidates in the municipal election in Oakley City were found tossed in a dumpster on Saturday, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Posters for at least two candidates were among those thrown out, along with signs supporting the South Summit School District's $58.65 million bond measure. The mayor's position and two seats on the Oakley City Council are on the ballot.

The dumpster was located behind a restaurant on Kamas City's Main Street. Deputies interviewed employees of businesses in the area, but were unable to locate any witnesses. The case was closed due to a lack of evidence.

All signs were given back to the rightful owners.

According to the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 16, and Sunday, Oct. 22, including two separate reports of a missing hunter and two missing hikers.

Sunday, Oct. 22

An 83-year-old woman died at a North Summit home. Her death was not considered suspicious.

After a woman realized her wallet was missing, she noticed three fraudulent charges on her debit card. An investigation was underway.

An employee of a hotel in the Snyderville Basin contacted dispatch after a room had been ransacked. The suspect was identified as another employee and later located by deputies. He was cited for possession of marijuana and told not to return to the hotel.

Summit County Search and Rescue was asked to respond to the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest after two hikers were reported missing. However, they reached a trailhead before responders were deployed.

Saturday, Oct. 21

A man's vehicle was burglarized while it was parked on a Basin road and several items were missing, including an undisclosed amount of money.

A woman's Utah license plate was stolen from her vehicle and replaced with a Colorado license plate while it was parked at an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction. Deputies discovered the Colorado license plate belonged to a Honda CRV that had been stolen from Salt Lake City. The stolen vehicle was not located.

Friday, Oct. 20

A woman's iPhone was taken in the Kimball Junction area.

Summit County Search and Rescue was deployed to North Summit after a man contacted his wife and told her he was lost. He forced his way into a cabin to charge his cellphone and was later located.

Thursday, Oct. 19

A man who was assaulted walked into a South Summit fire station seeking help. The victim claimed he was hit with large pieces of wood by two other men. Deputies located the suspects at their home and both admitted to the assault. One of the suspects told law enforcement they hit the victim with a log and a pipe. They were arrested under suspicion of aggravated assault.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Deputies responded to a report that a man was acting suspiciously in the Kimball Junction area. He was arrested under suspicion of intoxication, retail theft, possession of marijuana and disturbing the peace.

A North Summit man assumed his wife had taken his car, but later found it located at a nearby park with the keys missing.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Dispatch received a report that a man had been assaulted following a road-rage incident on a Basin road. The victim told law enforcement a Toyota pickup followed him into the parking lot of a business and the driver shoved him, knocking him to the ground. The suspect left the area before deputies arrived, but the victim wrote down his license plate. The county attorney's office will consider assault charges against the suspect.

Monday, Oct. 16

A North Summit couple requested deputies search their home for narcotics after suspecting their 18-year-old son had been using them in the home. Deputies found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as a fake identification card. The suspect was not home at the time and charges will be screened through the county attorney's office.

A Basin woman who was selling a pair of skis through a website received a check from a prospective buyer for more than twice the amount she asked for. She suspected the transaction was fraudulent and did not cash the check. The case was closed due to a lack of evidence.