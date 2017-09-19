Sheriff’s Report: Road-rage incident and assault on a police officer

Last week, several vehicle burglaries were reported by residents living in apartment complexes in the Kimball Junction area, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday, Sept. 14, deputies responded to eight separate incidents at three different apartment complexes. Most victims reported loose change missing, while others claimed nothing was taken. An investigation is ongoing.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to several other calls between Sunday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 17, including a road-rage incident and assault on a police officer.

Sunday, Sept. 17

No significant incidents were reported.

Saturday, Sept. 16

A woman in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch to file a report about a man who had been threatening and harassing her. The man was contacted and admitted to sending the messages. He was told not to contact the woman or return to her residence.

A man contacted dispatch after he was involved in a road-rage incident in the Kimball Junction area where a man attempted to punch him. The victim suffered a dislocated finger during the altercation and was transported to the Park City Hospital in an ambulance. An investigation is ongoing.

Friday, Sept. 15

A manager at a business in the Kimball Junction area filed a report about an employee committing fraudulent transactions. The case will be forwarded to the county attorney's office.

A garage door opener and cell phone charger were taken from an unlocked vehicle while it was parked on a Basin road. The case was closed due to a lack of information.

An employee at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch to report several video game thefts she suspects are being committed by the same group of people. An investigation is ongoing.

Thursday, Sept. 14

A keyboard was reportedly taken from an unlocked vehicle while it was parked on a Basin road.

A vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a Basin road. The car was later located in the Salt Lake area and returned to the victim.

Someone accessed three unlocked vehicles in the Basin during separate incidents, however, nothing appeared missing.

A woman contacted dispatch after she discovered two of her vehicles had been broken into while they were parked at her home in the Basin. A cell phone charger and loose change were among the items that were missing.

An ashtray with some change in it was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction area.

Dispatch received a report about a theft at a business in the Kimball Junction area. Several deputies responded to the incident because customers in the store were confronting the suspect. He was arrested and preliminarily charged with theft as a felony and theft as a misdemeanor, intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated woman at a business in the Kimball Junction area. The woman left the store prior to deputies arrival, but she was later located at her home. When deputies attempted to arrest the woman she reportedly resisted and assaulted a deputy. She was arrested and preliminarily charged with assault on a police officer, theft, reckless endangerment and intoxication.

Dispatch received a report about three men trying to enter a gated South Summit community. Deputies circulated the area, but were unable to locate the individuals.

Dispatch received a noise complaint from a resident in an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction area. When deputies responded to the apartment, they located a man who was unable to stand on his own. He was arrested on preliminary charges of intoxication.

Deputies served a protective order to a man at a location in the Kimball Junction area.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Deputies arrested a man at a hotel in the Kimball Junction area for an outstanding warrant and on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. A man and a woman were also arrested on similar charges.

An employee at a resort in the Basin contacted dispatch after he had a physical altercation with another worker. An investigation is ongoing.

Monday, Sept. 11

When deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road, two of the three people in the car fled on foot. They were later located and one man was released. Two woman were arrested on preliminary charges of providing false information to an officer and possession of paraphernalia and marijuana.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home in the Basin. They arrested the woman on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Deputies served a protective order to a woman in the Basin after the woman had originally refused to give her location.

Deputies arrested a man for an outstanding warrant at a home in the Basin after a relative called dispatch because he was "acting wired" and was potentially under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A woman's vehicle was broken in to while it was parked at a business in the Kimball Junction area. An investigation is ongoing.

Several items were stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction area. The items were recovered from a man who had been arrested along with another suspect by Park City police officers. The man admitted he took the items and was preliminarily charged with vehicle burglary, theft as a felony and criminal mischief.

A woman staying at a hotel in the Basin left several items at the hotel when checking out of her room, including $600 in cash, a $3,000 check and a $300 gift card. The items were not located and the case is considered closed.

An employee at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after a man requested $2,000 cash back on a transaction and ended up stealing $1,100 from the cashier.

An employee at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after two women took $279.52 worth of video games without paying for them. The same employee called again later after a man and woman took $488.81 worth of video games. Both cases were closed due to a lack of information.

When Park City Police arrested two people, they were given information about a motorcycle that had been stolen from Brigham Young University. The motorcycle was recovered on a South Summit neighborhood.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Deputies recovered a Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been stolen out of Salt Lake City on a Basin road.