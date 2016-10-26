Small fire, makeshift bedding found off Rail Trail in Park City | ParkRecord.com

Someone discovered a small fire off the Rail Trail on Sunday, the Park City Police Department said, indicating that it might have been a campfire since makeshift bedding was found nearby.

The police received a complaint at a little bit before 1 p.m. detailing a location on a hill just off the Rail Trail approximately a half of a mile east of a Prospector parking lot. Phil Kirk said a couple walking on the Rail Trail saw smoke, investigated and then contacted the police. An officer found the smoldering fire and used a fire extinguisher to put it out, Kirk said. He said the Park City Fire District also responded to ensure the fire had been extinguished.

The police found between 150 and 200 empty beer cans in a large garbage bag in the vicinity. They also found clothing in the fire. Kirk said a makeshift bed was discovered approximately 35 yards away from the site. The bed was made of wire, string and willow branches, he said, describing that it was a foot off the ground.

“It was very irresponsible to leave a fire going like that,” Kirk said.

It was not immediately clear whether the sites are located on public or privately held land. Kirk said the police are investigating the ownership. He said charges could include trespassing if the land is private and violations of laws regulating fires if a suspect is found.

In an apparently unrelated report, the Police Department on Monday, Oct. 17 received a complaint about a person described as a “vagrant” on Prospector Avenue. The person was sleeping in a stairwell of a building, the police were told. Prospector Avenue is close to the Rail Trail.

The Police Department occasionally receives reports about campsites off the Rail Trail or in other locations close to neighborhoods. Camping within the city limits is prohibited.

Anybody with information about the cases may contact the police at 615-5500.