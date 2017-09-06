Smash-and-grab car break-ins reported in Park City

The Park City Police Department on Labor Day received three reports of vehicle burglaries involving suspects who smashed windows to get inside.

The cases started midday and stretched until the middle of the evening. Some of the details included:

at 1:22 p.m., a 2015 Mercedes-Benz was targeted as it was parked in a lot off S.R. 224 across from the McPolin Farm. The Police Department said a passenger-side window was smashed. A diaper bag was missing from inside, Phil Kirk, a police captain, said.

at 5:21 p.m., a Toyota Camry parked in the China Bridge garage suffered two broken windows. A Bluetooth speaker was taken, Kirk said.

at 7:50 p.m., a window was shattered on a 2016 Dodge Journey in the China Bridge garage. Headphones were taken, he said.

The Police Department estimates the losses at several thousand dollars between the damage to the vehicles and the stolen merchandise. The perpetrators were "grabbing visible items quickly," Kirk said.

He said the Police Department is investigating whether the cases are connected to break-ins reported in Summit County recently. The method of entry is similar, Kirk said. He said the Police Department does not have leads or information about a suspect.

Kirk said officers have increased patrols in locations like the China Bridge garage and trailheads in response to the break-ins.

Anyone with information may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.