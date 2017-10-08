Snyderville Basin Planning Commission forwards decision on Canyons Village Master Plan

The redevelopment proposal for the Canyons Village at Park City Mountain Resort is inching closer to fruition.

After more than a year of late-night meetings and sifting through dozens of documents, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission agreed to forward on Tuesday a positive recommendation regarding the master developer's proposal to reconfigure more than 2.3 million square feet of development. The plan removes about 230,000 square feet of density from the original approval in 1999.

"This has been the most thoroughly vetted plan since the original Specially Planned Area," said Larry White, CEO of TCFC Finance Co. "The Planning Commission was extraordinarily thorough in detail and went above and beyond to listen to public comment."

TCFC Finance Co., the development company that owns the land on which Vail Resorts operates PCMR, and Replay Resorts, the master developer, requested a significant amendment to the Canyons Specially Planned Area Master Plan and Development Agreement. The resort is only about 28 percent built out.

The reconfiguration shows plans for several more hotels, a parking garage and transit hub to serve an internal transportation and circulation plan, skier plaza, aquatic center, a Village Walk that will include stores, cafes and bars, a new lift to serve as an anchor to the Village Walk and workforce housing units in the Lower Village.

The workforce housing units will accommodate more than 1,100 employees and will be built within the next several years, White said.

"The new Master Plan breaks the larger parcels into smaller building components with more intent toward a village feel," White said. "We wanted to create a walkable village, which was not contemplated in the original plan, and add the kind of retail restaurant venues that will basically keep people or facilitate people staying at the village."

The original concept of the Specially Planned Area, approved in 1999, was "tall, not sprawl," White said in an email to The Park Record.

"There was a clear intent to concentrate a large amount of density, mostly zoned for transient lodging in the Canyons Village, rather than rezone land elsewhere in the Park City area to facilitate the growth of the Park City Resort," he stated.

Throughout the review of the master plan, the public has raised concerns about the employee housing, additional density and traffic. At the most recent hearing, several people specifically referenced the impact the proposal would have on Red Pine Road residents.

White said he met with a Red Pine Road homeowner after Tuesday's meeting to discuss the issues. He said TCFC, which owns the land Red Pine was built on, intends to work with homeowners in the area to mitigate traffic and development concerns.

"This should not be a surprise to anyone," White said. "In 1999, it was agreed upon by property owners in the county that there would be 8 million square feet of development. Anyone who acts surprised, they are not telling the truth. For 18 years this has been entitled and all we are doing is what we are allowed to do, which is move the density from certain parcels where it doesn't work to parcels where it does."

White said he is "extremely pleased" with the approved proposal. He added, "The County Council is now the beneficiary of all of that work."

"We have been working with the Planning Commission to make sure we came up with the best possible project," White said. "The County Council will have the advantage of 13 months of the Planning Commission's work to vet these issues."

Planning Commission Chair Canice Harte said the decision to forward the proposal was based on the public's and applicant's comments remaining consistent. Planning commissioners unanimously agreed to forward the plan.

"If you are a resident, I think the proposal that we have before us was very different than what it was 13 months ago," Harte said. "I think we got it the point of the best compromise we could. They are decreasing density and, fundamentally, what this did was update the existing plan. The Canyons plan has been in effect for almost 20 years. What you are really seeing is the first time reworking it to improve it or make it better."

The Canyons Village Master Plan will now be sent to the Summit County Council for a final decision. A meeting has not been scheduled.

"I just want to remind everyone that this does go to County Council," Harte said. "They will be making a decision and the public is still welcome to provide input. It would be great if people who are interested show up and participate in the process. What we have seen throughout this is that the public input did affect and change the outcome positively. I encourage everyone to continue participating."

To view the Canyons Village Master Plan, go to http://canyonsvillageplan.com/vision/.