Snyderville Basin Planning Commission recommends approval of two new buildings in Quarry Village

Two new buildings could soon pop up in Quarry Village, the retail center at the entrance of the Pinebrook neighborhood in the Snyderville Basin.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission unanimously agreed on Tuesday to forward a positive recommendation regarding a proposal to construct two buildings for office use, with the potential to convert the space for retail. Pat Putt, Summit County community development director, will make the final decision on the 11,015-and 16,604-square-foot buildings.

The two lots are situated between Pinebrook Boulevard and Gorgoza Pines Road, and located across from the strip that includes Billy Blancos, No Worries Café & Grill and O'Shucks Bar & Grill.

The applicant, Snow Farms Development LLC, purchased four lots, including the two that are part of the proposal, in December of 2015 with the intent of constructing a single building on the two lots for a primary tenant, according to Rick Brighton, of Brighton Architectural Group. Brighton appeared on behalf of Snow Farms Development at the Planning Commission meeting.

"Technically, it has a chance for retail. But, I think, fundamentally, what we will have in Quarry Village is an office building.”

In May, the applicant went before the Planning Commission with the original request. However, during the design process the primary tenant decided against a brick and mortar store.

"During that time period, several other potential tenants expressed interest to the point that Snow Farms decided to continue on with the approvals," Brighton stated in an email to The Park Record.

At the May meeting, commissioners expressed various concerns with the site plan, architecture and design and uses that were being proposed for the now two buildings, according to a report prepared by the county's Planning Department. The proposal was more positively received this time around.

"I appreciate the efforts and I like this design 100 times better than the previous one," Malena Stevens, Basin planning commissioner, said during the meeting on Tuesday. "I feel like it incorporates the open feel. I am very supportive of this plan."

While he voted to forward a positive recommendation, Commissioner Chair Canice Harte continued to express concerns about the project on Thursday in an interview with The Park Record. Harte owns the Park City Running Company, located in Quarry Village, and lives in Pinebrook. He recused himself from the first meeting.

"No worries Café & Grill moved into the space recently and they are just booming and it's like they are finally getting life," Harte said. "Our grocery center was just starting to see life and now there will be an office building there. I guess they have the right to do this. I'm just hoping with the design there is a chance for retail. In my dream world, mixed uses would be great and it would continue to add life to the center.

Recommended Stories For You

"I don't get why in the middle of a shopping center we put office space," he added. "For me, personally, I would have liked to see retail and condominiums on top. Technically, it has a chance for retail. But, I think, fundamentally, what we will have in Quarry Village is an office building."

If approved, Snow Farms Development wants to commence construction on the buildings as soon as one or more potential tenants enter into a letter of agreement to lease the space, according to Brighton. He said due to the current interest, Snow Farms Development is also considering developing the other two lots that were purchased.