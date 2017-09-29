Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District receives two national awards

The Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District recently received two National Environmental Achievement Awards at the platinum level for its operational performance.

The Platinum Peak Performance Awards were presented by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies. The awards recognize SBWRD's accomplishments and contributions for operating environmentally friendly reclamation facilities multiple years in a row.

The SBWRD received the Platinum Awards for its two facilities: the East Canyon and Silver Creek water reclamation facilities. The East Canyon Water Reclamation Facility has achieved 100 percent compliance with its treatment requirements for 13 consecutive years, while the Silver Creek Water Reclamation Facility has achieved 100 percent compliance for 14 consecutive years.

"Our goal at the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District is to protect human health and to protect our local environment," said Michael Luers, general manager at SBWRD. "We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to the Snyderville Basin/Park City community."

The SBWRD's awards and facilities were recognized at an awards ceremony on July 25 at NACWA's Utility Leadership Conference in St. Louis.

For more information on Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District's water quality efforts, please contact Michael Luers, General Manager, or visit our website . National Environmental Achievement awards are sponsored by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies in Washington, D.C.