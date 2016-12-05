South Summit school bus hits power pole | ParkRecord.com

A South Summit School District bus driver suffered an apparent heart attack at the wheel of a school bus this morning. There were no students on board at the time of the accident that occurred on the Mirror Lake Highway near the intersection with State Road 32 in Kamas.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Todd Royce, the bus ran into a power pole on the westbound side of S.R. 150 near 100 East at approximately 7:55 a.m. Monday morning. The driver was transported by ambulance to the Park City Hospital in critical condition and was airlifted to the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

The S.R. 150 was temporarily closed while a Rocky Mountain Power crew worked to replace the pole.

UHP has not yet released the name of the driver.