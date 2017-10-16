Don’t let the cold weather chase you out — bring nature inside
There's no reason to leave your favorite parts of nature outside
October 16, 2017
Udderly Fantastic
In keeping with our Western heritage, these cowhides accent coffee tables and sitting areas well. With multiple color choices, it's likely you'll find the right fit for your mountain home. $379.
Right At Home
1745 Bonanza Drive
Park City, 435.658.2111
Armed with Silver
Interior designer Felicity Gardner absolutely loves this ceiling fixture, which provides a timeless aesthetic to your dining area. The OCKTOPUS light fixture, by Cattelan Italia, measures 47"wide and 27"high for $2,532. The larger version measures 70"wide and 27"high and sells for $3,165.
Gardner Group Luxury Home Designs
3311 American Saddler Drive
Park City, 435.640.4174
Order from Felicity Gardner Interior Design
Rock on with light
Multifaceted ooden orbs piled upon a natural iron base create this unique stacked rock light. This artisan lamp acts a statement piece, speaking to the beauty of the handmade. It measures 31" high and 20" in diameter. $900.
Dressed Design
136 Heber Ave., Suite 104,
Park City, 435.658.9857
Millions of years in the making
Nature's patterns add a timeless dimension to this petrified wood accent table. The table measures 22"x17" and reaches 19" high. The legs come in natural tone or black. $475.
Sticks & Stones Furniture
3126 Quarry Road,
Park City, 435.615.2071
Reflect yourself
An artisan hand applies each branch and berry to the frame of this convex mirror, made of solid brass or silver. The radiating berries exude a burst of energy that livens up any room. It measures 48" in diameter and 2" deep. $1,250.
Dressed Design
136 Heber Ave., Suite 104,
Park City, 435.658.9857
Bank on it
Nothing says, "rack 'em up" like the rustic-meets-industrial charm of the Canton pool table. With its artful, hand-hammered sights this 8-foot, Black Forest finish table blends proud craftsmanship with industrial design. $4,999.
Valley Spas & Billiards
6835 S. State
Salt Lake City, 801.573.5735
A river runs through it
Made of Canaletto Italian walnut with an inlaid strip of glass, this "River" dining table invites stimulating conversation. It measures 94"x42″. $6,499.
San Francisco Design
1890 Bonanza Drive
Park City, 435.645.7072
Fire it up
The OW Lee aluminum Metrops fire pit is a sleek and sophisticated new design. It's available in 12 frame finish options and 13 maintenance-free porcelain tile tops designs. $3,000 (glass shield sold separately). Chair: $1,600. Sofa: $3,449.
Christy Sports
6622 N. Landmark Drive Suite B-110
Park City, 435.649.0311
Waste not
Phillips Collection's iron frame with wood slice originates from its award-winning collection. Because every piece stems from natural material, each console makes it a one-of-a-kind environmental conservation piece. "Recycling has the benefit of yielding unexpected results that surprise and intrigue," the company says. $6,599.
Hamilton Park
174 East Winchester,
Murray, 801.892.3444
Recommended Stories For You
