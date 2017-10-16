Don’t let the cold weather chase you out — bring nature inside

Udderly Fantastic

In keeping with our Western heritage, these cowhides accent coffee tables and sitting areas well. With multiple color choices, it's likely you'll find the right fit for your mountain home. $379.

Right At Home

1745 Bonanza Drive

Park City, 435.658.2111

Armed with Silver

Interior designer Felicity Gardner absolutely loves this ceiling fixture, which provides a timeless aesthetic to your dining area. The OCKTOPUS light fixture, by Cattelan Italia, measures 47"wide and 27"high for $2,532. The larger version measures 70"wide and 27"high and sells for $3,165.

Gardner Group Luxury Home Designs

3311 American Saddler Drive

Park City, 435.640.4174

Order from Felicity Gardner Interior Design

Rock on with light

Multifaceted ooden orbs piled upon a natural iron base create this unique stacked rock light. This artisan lamp acts a statement piece, speaking to the beauty of the handmade. It measures 31" high and 20" in diameter. $900.

Dressed Design

136 Heber Ave., Suite 104,

Park City, 435.658.9857



Millions of years in the making

Nature's patterns add a timeless dimension to this petrified wood accent table. The table measures 22"x17" and reaches 19" high. The legs come in natural tone or black. $475.

Sticks & Stones Furniture

3126 Quarry Road,

Park City, 435.615.2071

Reflect yourself

An artisan hand applies each branch and berry to the frame of this convex mirror, made of solid brass or silver. The radiating berries exude a burst of energy that livens up any room. It measures 48" in diameter and 2" deep. $1,250.

Dressed Design

136 Heber Ave., Suite 104,

Park City, 435.658.9857

Bank on it

Nothing says, "rack 'em up" like the rustic-meets-industrial charm of the Canton pool table. With its artful, hand-hammered sights this 8-foot, Black Forest finish table blends proud craftsmanship with industrial design. $4,999.

Valley Spas & Billiards

6835 S. State

Salt Lake City, 801.573.5735



A river runs through it

Made of Canaletto Italian walnut with an inlaid strip of glass, this "River" dining table invites stimulating conversation. It measures 94"x42″. $6,499.

San Francisco Design

1890 Bonanza Drive

Park City, 435.645.7072



Fire it up

The OW Lee aluminum Metrops fire pit is a sleek and sophisticated new design. It's available in 12 frame finish options and 13 maintenance-free porcelain tile tops designs. $3,000 (glass shield sold separately). Chair: $1,600. Sofa: $3,449.

Christy Sports

6622 N. Landmark Drive Suite B-110

Park City, 435.649.0311

Waste not

Phillips Collection's iron frame with wood slice originates from its award-winning collection. Because every piece stems from natural material, each console makes it a one-of-a-kind environmental conservation piece. "Recycling has the benefit of yielding unexpected results that surprise and intrigue," the company says. $6,599.

Hamilton Park

174 East Winchester,

Murray, 801.892.3444

