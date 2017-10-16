Editor’s Note: Let’s make one cozy abode

While summer tourism slows as fall approaches, it quiets Park City a bit. But there's still a buzz in town — it involves the delight of running into friends and community members in the grocery store or post office, and it's also the electric anticipation of ski season. Fall brims with recreational activities: Hiking through green evergreens contrasted by shimmering golden aspens; catching the last few weeks or months of playing on the water; entertaining during cooler afternoons; and sprucing up — or cozying up — your home in relation to inside activities, to ensure your home is comfortable and enjoyable for winter.

The Fall edition of Park City HOME offers plenty of ideas to make your home a cozy abode. Professionals like Dressed Design transform outdated, or empty, rooms into wow elements. St. Regis gives down-to-earth tips on how to create a sense of a luxury hotel at home and reminds us that the most important aspect of a home involves family and friends. And, speaking of family and friends, our "Bunk It" story features new designs, which revolutionize traditional bunk beds, and our "Modern Dining" story highlights a variety of dining table designs.

Our "Inspired by Nature" product page shows how artisans modify natural materials into works of art, and our "Great Great Rooms" showcase some of the best luxury homes — and open-floor living spaces — on the local market.

"The Millennial Effect" story, and our real estate stats page, will tell you how the market is evolving, while artistic tech pro Glenn Johnson will explain how to keep your electronic information safe. Plus, you'll find a few tips to "Green Up Your Habits."

Yes, fall is a glorious month, and I love warm (even unusually hot) summers and cool fall days, so I'll sit back with a long, cold glass of iced tea and page through Park City HOME's Fall edition, but I gotta be honest: I'm already planning the Winter edition and getting excited to make some turns.

So, happy fall, enjoy the pleasant weather and your comfy home, and after you digest this issue, look for the Winter edition of our award-winning HOME magazine in mid-November.