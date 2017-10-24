Financial aid can lesson the burden of college tuition

Attending college can be exciting, fun and challenging. It can also be expensive.

There are, however, a variety of financial aid programs that are available for students who qualify for grants and loans for college, career, school, graduate school and professional school.

Here are some of the outlets for these programs as provided by FederalStudentAid.ed.gov, which is an office of the U.S. Department of Education.

Federal government: The U.S. Department of Education awards more than $120 billion a year in grants, work-study funds and loans to more than 13 million students. Federal student aidcovers expenses such as tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, and transportation. Aid also can help pay for other related expenses such as a computer and dependent care.

Federal financial aid comes in the forms of grants, loans and work study.

State programs: If students aren’t eligible for federal aid, they may still be eligible for state-level aid. There are state grant agencies in all 50 states and U.S. commonwealths and territories, including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.

School or college level financial aid: Many colleges offer financial aids from their own budgets. To find out about these programs do the following:

— Visit your school's financial aid page on its website, or ask someone in the financial aid office.

— Ask at the department that offers your course of study; they might have a scholarship for students in your major.

— Fill out any applications the school requires for its own aid and meet the deadlines.

Nonprofit or private organization grants and scholarships: Grants and scholarships are often called "gift aid," because they are free money: financial aid that doesn't have to be repaid.

Grants are often need-based, while scholarships are usually merit-based.

Grants and scholarships can come from any of the categories listed above or through a private or nonprofit organization.

The best way to find out about grants, scholarships and other forms of financial aid is to do some research and apply for any grants or scholarships you think you’re eligible for.

Also, be sure to meet application deadlines.

Certain scenarios may require that a portion or all of the grant funds be repaid, for example, if you withdraw from school before finishing an enrollment period such as a semester.