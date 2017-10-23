Showing off luxury homes in Park City

The crown jewel of Old Town

New construction in Old Town: What could be better. After all, the essence of living in a ski town involves easy access to both lifts and vibrant community life.

This 4,425-sqaure-foot home, situated on a gorgeous, oversized Old Town lot measuring 0.16 acres, is a rare gem.

When the snow begins to accumulate, you can ski to and from Park City Mountain Resort from your doorstep, and in the summer and fall, hundreds of miles of Park City's hiking and biking in the backcountry await.

Local architect Jonathan DeGray (and Aerie Construction) spent six years to design and build this 4 bedroom home, because, as a resident of Old Town, he understands how to blend modern with mountain style. This "eagle's nest" is built into the hillside and offers unpparalled views. You'll appreciate privacy, while still relishing in the vast mountain vistas of Main Street, Deer Valley and the Unitas, from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

DeGray spared no luxurious detail when designing this home. An oversized, two-car garage includes a dog bath; the heated driveway, walkway and patios translates to worry-free powder mornings and even relative comfort as you make your way to the Artic Spa after a cold day on the mountains; a custom, floating steel staircase features solid oak treads — or, you can take the elevator, which is wrapped in reclaimed oak and includes windows to showcase four levels of views as you rise and descend in the elevator.

30 Sampson Avenue, Park City

$5,900,000

Summit Sotheby's International Realty

Heidi Gatch, 435.640.0892

The chef's kitchen features a Wolf/Sub Zero package, with a 36-inch Sub Zero refrigerator and freezer, Wolf Cooktop, Wolf double convection oven, Wolf microwave oven and two Asko dishwashers.

Two spacious master suites will make everyone feel as though they're residing in an exclusive hotel, with neutral colors and sophisticated designs. In addition, two separate living areas downstairs — where, on the way, you'll feel like you're walking through a high-end art gallery — include a wet bar, each with a Sub Zero, under-counter refrigerator and freezer, a wine cellar, game room and flexible space to personalize your downstairs area. Plus, the home comes equipped with five-zone Sonos distributed audio and an installed security system. As if that's not enough, two mudrooms store your skis, bikes and other toys off the main entry.

While the home is already sun-drenched inside, you'll delight in the natural roof on the garage, which includes a fully landscaped terraced yard with re-vegetated and drip irrigation, to gaze at the stars at night, or simply enjoy the vegetation during daylight.

Modern majesty

Artistically situated on just shy of 2 acres within the gated community of Glenwild, this newly built home epitomizes the essence of modern living, while still blending a sophisticated mountain aesthetic.

Artistically positioned for unobstructed views of Deer Valley Ski Resort, the Uintah Mountains and Glenwild Golf Club, this 5-bedroom home provides much more than views; its expansive sliding glass doors allow you to extend the interior's 6,400 square feet into the outdoors, creating an fresh spaciousness for large parties or intimate luncheons. Outdoor living involves a modern, rectangular fireplace and cozy chairs.

The open floor plan includes a comfortable breakfast nook, as well a full dining table seating eight, and an airy great room, complete with fireplace and windows that will make you feel like you're living a true mountain life. The kitchen provides the highest end furnishings, latest design techniques, artistic lighting and a prep island.

And an exquisite sided-glass stairway — or the elevator — escorts you upstairs, into a master suite with sliding glass windows reaching floor to ceiling, and a deck, to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea on, or simply bask in the sun while eating breakfast. His and her vanities in the master suite are clean and sleek, adding to the modern feel of this home.

7442 Purple Sage Drive, Park City

$5,250,000

Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Shane Herbert, 435.714.9225

In addition to a stunning master suite, compete with a fireplace, this home includes playful kids' rooms full of bunks or various bright colors.

Of course, playing isn't for kids only: The oversized four-car garage holds plenty of high alpine toys — and there's even more room in the adjoining motor court.

So not matter what your life passion — being mountains, cooking, playing with kids, sunning outside, entertaining, hot tubbing, or simply living in one of Park City's newly modern structure — this home is for you.

Cali style in the heart of Park City

Blending "simple" elements of metal, stone and wood, architect Steve Stanton has designed a stunning 8,450-square-foot mountain contemporary home. Dubbed "California Living in the Heart of Park City," this home is a rarity — and one for the most discriminating homeowner.

2482 Morning Star Court, Park City

$5,997,000

Utah Luxury Real Estate Group

Greg Miner 435.668.7771

Located in Thaynes Canyon, 2 ½ forested acres surround this home, which means easy access to hiking and biking. In addition, this 7-bedroom, 8-bath home sits minutes from the area's major ski resorts, with Park City Mountain Resort a mere 1.8 miles away. Though this contemporary mountain home is only 5 minutes from Main Street, it "hides" among aspens and evergreens for the utmost privacy — and strategically planned panoramic views.

The unique home's layout spreads left and right, similar to a fascinating art sculpture, which slowly draws your eyes back and forth, unable to ascertain which side — or center — is more amazing than the next. A wide, concrete driveway leads to a covered entryway into the home, and glass-door garages. And, the sleek, 4-bay, epoxy floor garage, fit for the finest vehicles and "toys," will impress everyone.

The great room's approximately 12-foot metal fireplace stands between wood ceilings and floors. Another "retro," round hanging fireplace warms you as you take in the views from the floor-to-ceiling windows while relaxing on the cozy, L-shaped sofa.

Poliform cabinets, imported from Italy, are built in throughout the home, and they particularly stand out in the gourmet kitchen, with its steel range hood, clean white island, ample storage space and Miele appliances. The semiformal dining room and large outdoor deck set the perfect scene for indoor and outdoor entertainment.

The fireplace, inset into wood sets a romantic tone in the master suite, while chairs facing huge windows, which open to a deck, create the ideal area to sip coffee or morning tea. You'll also love to luxuriate in the oval tub and shower while flames dance in the bathroom fireplace, across from the tub.

Any evening, you can wind down after a day of play in the mountains by making popcorn and heading to the home theater and entertainment center. And, don't worry: an elevator assists tired legs to all levels.

The subterranean wine cellar is an absolute art piece within itself, with large, irregular-shaped stone flooring and a mix of wood and dry-stacked stone.

The bright guest dwelling includes a separate entrance for visitors, with a state-of-the-art efficiency kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows, a stylish bathroom and comfortable bedroom suite.

With close proximity of three exceptional ski resorts, three golf courses and more than 400 mile of hiking and mountain biking trails — plus high-end dining, shopping and gallery hunting on historic Main Street — this home exudes mountain living.