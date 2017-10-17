Spice up your home by bringing mixed-media art

ART SPIRIT

Fine art comes naturally to William J. Kranstover, and perhaps that's exactly what is so compelling about his work. He says "'Art Spirit' has been know to him all of his life." He began painting early on and pursued his art education at the University of Wisconsin. Since then, he has taught art in Australia, and continues to practice his craft today, in Utah.

His current, colorful works spark the imagination. His versatility ensures that every new series remains fresh and engaging. His work stands out because of his personal investment in his processes and his continual commitment to always learn more.

Parkites have know Bill for years as a sculptor, teacher and in-kind contributor to the town's growing art scene. He has earned the prestigious Meritorious Service award for art in his community, as well as garnered numerous awards for his paintings and sculptures at the Springville Museum of Art. He has participated in one-man shows, as well as group shows at the Kimball Art Center in Park City, among other galleries in the community.

He spends his days painting in his studio, which is a converted old general store, nestled on Highway 32 in Peoa, Utah.

"(Here, I) find the perspective and respite I need to disconnect from the world and continue to engage in my process," he says. "It is a continued joy and lifelong dream to simply paint every day."

BEADED BODY

Stacy A. Phillips has been a full-time studio artist since 2001, but she has created art her entire life. After selling her gallery in Park City in 1993, she pursued her life as a "maker." She works in several different mediums, choosing whatever materials she feels are the best vehicles to express her ideas. Her series of beaded torsos began in 2003, during graduate school.

"I have found that my process stems from the 'What If?'" she says. "Having a background in jewelry, then exploring ceramic sculpture, I thought, 'What if I combine the two and create adorned figures?' I am inspired by curiosity of materials and the process of making art."

She originally sculpted "Althea" in clay, and then cast it in bronze, allowing her to create different patinas, which are suitable for the beads she forages from her travels. The Peruvian opals on the skirt inspired "Althea," as blue Peruvian opals are known as a stone of courage and ingenuity.

"The process of finding the beads and discovering what colors and textures work best for each piece is endless inspiration for me," she says. "My goal as an artist is to keep seeking the 'What if.' Whether it be the process or the concept that the question stems from, hopefully the two shall meet. This curiosity is what keeps me showing up in my studio every day."

See Stacy's work at Trove Gallery, 804 Main St., Park City, 435.655.3803.