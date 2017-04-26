Summit County Attorney Robert Hilder succumbs to cancer | ParkRecord.com

Summit County Attorney Robert Hilder died on Thursday, less than three months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, according to Summit County.

Last month, the county announced Hilder had turned over the duties of his office to Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Dave Thomas while he was undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Hilder oversaw all criminal matters in the county, including civil work and litigation.

The former judge, originally from Sydney, Australia, was elected to replace former County Attorney Dave Brickey in 2014. Hilder had worked in the judiciary system since he was appointed to the bench in 1995.

Hilder attended nearly every County Council meeting and was often found in his office at the County Courthouse in Coalville.

A statement from the County Council said, "Robert was a true public servant and represented the citizens of Summit County with exceptional knowledge and resolve. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family in this very sad time."