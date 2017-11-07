Summit County voters select two East Side mayors to retain their seats, decide other top positions

Voters in Summit County’s municipal elections selected two incumbent East Side mayors – Trever Johnson of Coalville and Wade Woolstenhulme of Oakley — to retain their seats on Tuesday, and decided the races for the top positions in several other cities.

The mayor’s job and two city council seats were on the ballots in Coalville, Kamas, Oakley, Henefer and Francis.

According to the preliminary results from the Summit County Clerk's Office, approximately 5,223 residents cast ballots in the election, representing 48.55 percent of the electorate. A breakdown of where the ballots were cast was not available Tuesday evening.

Results are scheduled to be finalized after each municipality holds its official canvass.

Coalville City

The mayor's office and two four-year seats were on the ballot in Coalville. Johnson, an incumbent nearing the end of his first term, defeated City Councilor Tyler Rowser for the city's top position. Johnson received 180 votes to Rowser's 123.

Recommended Stories For You

Incumbents Cody Blonquist and Rodney Robbins were each re-elected to four-year terms on the City Council after earning 180 and 147 votes, respectively. They defeated Timothy Bristow and Suzanne Boyer, who garnered 127 and 114 votes apiece.

Kamas City

Kamas voters selected former two-term City Councilor Matt McCormick as mayor, with 284 votes, over current City Council member Kevan Todd, with 181 votes. Incumbent Lew Marchant did not to seek re-election.

City Council contenders Allen McNeil and Garry Walker, a current Kamas City Planning Commissioner, received the most votes with 283 and 282, respectively, to take the two open seats. Amy Yost and Kim Steed were defeated after receiving 221 and 70 votes apiece.

Oakley City

Woolstenhulme was able to narrowly retain his role as mayor of Oakley after earning 254 votes, defeating challenger Ronald Bowen, who gathered 236 votes.

Former Summit County Sheriff Dave Edmunds secured the most votes in the City Council race, with 340. Incumbent City Councilor Steve Wilmoth will keep his seat after earning 237 votes, beating out challengers Stephanie Woolstenhulme, with 224 votes, and Christopher Hanson, with 114.

Francis

Francis City Councilor Byron Ames defeated incumbent Mayor Lee Snelgrove for his seat. Ames earned the support of more than 75 percent of the voters, with 304 votes to Snelgrove's 87.

The winners for the City Council were incumbent Shana Fryer, with 217 votes, and Trilby Cox, who earned 216 votes. They defeated Casey Vorwaller (174 votes) and Scott Ian Buchanan (64 votes).

Henefer

Voters overwhelmingly elected Kay Richins as mayor over write-in candidate Chad Moore. Richins, a current Henefer City Council member, gathered 180 votes to Moore's 40.

Matt Shill, with 192 votes, and Detton Pawcett, with 193 votes, ran unopposed for seats on the City Council.

Other Summit County elections: