Applicant requests height exception for project at Silver Creek Business Park | ParkRecord.com

The Summit County Council is scheduled to hear ideas for a five-building project proposed for the Silver Creek Business Park along U.S. 40 at its Wednesday meeting. It is a critical move for the applicant as they request a height exception for several of the buildings.

Summit County has already received a conditional-use permit for the mixed-use development The Village at Silver Summit, which will be comprised of shops, restaurants, a bank, professional offices, and 48-studio apartments, according to a Summit County planning staff report. It would also include an on-site transit stop and underground parking for apartment residents.

The County Council has scheduled a work session at 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the County Courthouse, in Coalville, to discuss the project. The County Council will consider the applicants request to increase the height of several buildings beyond what is allowed in the Snyderville Basin Development Code.

In a letter to the county, Clyve Bridgewater, president of the Bridgwater Consulting Group and applicant, stated the project is being designed to minimize the impact that the project will have on the surrounding community while providing much needed local community services.

The project is attempting to provide these units by creating two floors of units over the retail component of the project, Bridgewater wrote. In order to allow for adequate ceiling heights in all three floors, we are asking for four additional feet in height (36 instead of 32) for portions of the three buildings that are away from the freeway (on the business park side of the site) in return for lowering the buildings into the slope by up to 14 feet.

The buildings have been designed to be sunken into the ascending slope of the site rather than climb with the existing grade, he stated. This will greatly reduce the height of the structures from the freeway and Trailside community.

Bridgewater said in order to lower the entire project for the benefit of the community they will also need two stepped six-foot retaining walls along the rear of the property. He said the walls are required to step the grade from the parking area.

These walls slightly encroach into the 100 setback. We cannot move the buildings further away from this setback and make the subterranean parking work under the buildings, Bridgewater said. We would have to raise the parking and buildings to grade in order to eliminate these stepped planter walls, greatly increasing the visual height of the project.

Amir Caus, a Summit County planner, said staff is seeking a recommendation from the County Council on whether the applicant can proceed with the current design.

If there is a negative feeling or decision against the special exception, they may have to completely redesign the project, Caus said.

Caus said special exceptions are typically granted because a particular site creates physical hardships or detrimental environmental impacts.

The applicants argument is: we are trying to protect the neighborhood from the design, but we dont have any really strong feelings on that argument which is why we are going before the County Council, Caus said.

Last month, the County Council narrowly approved a height exception for the Woodward action camp facility proposed at Gorgoza Park, the outdoor tubing hill located near Interstate 80. On a 3-2 vote, council members approved Powdr Corps request to build the sports-training facility more than 10 feet above what is allowed in the code. County Council member Kim Carson and former members Claudia McMullin and Tal Adair voted in favor of the exception. Council members Roger Armstrong and Chris Robinson cast the dissenting votes.

Wednesdays work session is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. at the County Courthouse in Coalville. To view the planning departments staff report, go to http://summitcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/4427.