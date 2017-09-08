Assisted living home proposed near entrance of Pinebrook neighborhood

An assisted living facility to house individuals with autism is being proposed near the entrance of the Pinebrook neighborhood.

Todd Hood, the applicant for the project, referred to in county documents as Autism Elevated, is seeking a conditional-use permit to construct a building that would house four full-time residents and one administrative assistant. The facility would be located at 3123 Pinebrook Road. The space was previously the site of a tennis court for the homeowners association of the surrounding Elk Run at Pinebrook Condominiums.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission is scheduled to host a public hearing about the project at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the Sheldon Richins Building. The item is listed as a hearing with the possibility of a decision.

Ray Milliner, a Summit County planner, said the project fits quite well into the Snyderville Basin General Plans description of group homes. He said the plan allows the development of group homes and community housing for the elderly and persons with special needs.

The proposed facility would be constructed within the existing footprint of the tennis courts, with three on-site parking spaces and an attached garage, according to a planning department staff report. The facility is not intended to act as a care facility with medical staff, it states.

Staff finds that the proposed group home is consistent with general plan policies, the report states. The home is within easy walking distance to public trails, public transportation and commercial areas staff can find no evidence that the proposed group home will have a negative impact on the general health, safety and welfare of the people of Summit County.

Residents at the facility will be exposed to educational activities such as meal preparation, laundry, personal hygiene and employment responsibilities, the report states. The building will consist of four bedrooms, with the potential expansion of four more.

Milliner said staff is recommending approval of the conditional-use permit based on the general plans acknowledgement and support of similar facilities. He admitted group homes are sometimes associated with rehab facilities or halfway houses and could spur negative connotations. However, he insisted that is not the case with this application.

Its really pretty basic, Milliner said. This fits exactly into the general plans definition of group homes and what the policy allows.

Conditional-use permits are approved at the commission level. For more information about the project, go to http://summitcounty.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_09122017-1330.