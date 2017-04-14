Basin Planning Commission to hold an open house about Canyons Village Master Plan | ParkRecord.com

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission is scheduled to meet in a special session on Tuesday to discuss the proposed Canyons Village Master Plan.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to host an open house about the master plan at 3:30 p.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction. Following the open house, commissioners will meet in regular session and accept public input about the Canyons Specially Planned Area Master Plan and Development Agreement.

Nearly 80 people attended a community meeting in the fall about the plan for developing more than 2.3 million square feet of space. Key elements of the reconfiguration show plans for several more hotels, a parking garage and transit hub, skier plaza, aquatic center, a Village Walk that will include stores, cafes and bars, a new lift to serve as an anchor to the Village Walk and workforce housing units.

The public will also be able to comment on the development agreement for the Aspen Creek Crossing Subdivision and the county's resource management plan.

To view the Canyons Village Master Plan, go to http://canyonsvillageplan.com/vision/.