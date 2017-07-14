Bike-share program to launch in Summit County | ParkRecord.com

A new transportation option will soon be available for those commuting between Park City and the Snyderville Basin.

Summit County, in cooperation with Park City Municipal, is set to launch the first phase of its bike-share program at noon, Wednesday, July 19. Last year, the county was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Utah Transit Authority to establish the program. City and county elected officials will mark the occasion with a bike rally at the McPolin Barn at 12:30 p.m.

This week, Canadian bike-share operator Bewegen Technologies, Inc., installed the station kiosks at nine locations throughout the Kimball Junction area, Canyons Village at Park City Mountain Resort, Prospector Square and in Park City at the Park City Library and Old Town Transit Center, among others.

"We are just trying to be responsive to the Lets Go Summit County initiative and to prove that we did have a plan in place if those tax initiatives were passed," said Caroline Rodriguez, Summit County's regional transportation planning director. "This is the county and city's response to the claims that 'I don't want to drive in my car, but I don't have another option' so here are some options for you. We are trying to make it easier to move around the community without getting in a vehicle."

All 87 bicycles are electric, with pedal assistance that will propel riders up to 14.5 miles per hour. The bikes will be monitored through GPS tracking and are intended for use on transportation trails only.

"We do have a very robust trail system where in other areas the bike share comes first and then agencies realize they need to build up their trail system," said Rodriguez. "Our residents and visitors have shown they are willing to try other options that are available if we give them some.

The great deal about these bikes is that you don't have to be active. They are really made for all ability levels."

Users can purchase a $2 one-time pass or signup for weekly, monthly and annual passes at the kiosk stations. Local workers and residents will be eligible for an annual pass for $90, which includes unlimited 90-minute rides throughout the year. Visitors are also able to purchase the annual passes, however, the rides are limited to 45 minutes.

Passes include 45 minutes of riding before an additional $2 is charged on the user's credit card for every 30 minutes beyond that. Riders must be 18 years old.

Corps Logistics, a New Jersey-based company that provides bike-share program implementation through a partnership with Bewegen Technologies, Inc., will monitor the system. The company employs veterans through partnerships with local resources or agencies to operate the bike-share stations and provide ongoing maintenance. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has provided Corps Logistics with a list of applicants in the Summit County area.

An additional grant in partnership with the Utah Transit Authority will fund the second phase of the program to add six more stations, Rodriguez said. She anticipates the program will eventually provide up to 250 bikes.

Alfred Knotts, Park City's transportation planning manager, said the bike-share program accomplishes two goals: it is a form of sustainable transportation and it provides another mode for people who take transit, but need to run a quick errand.

"We are really just trying to provide a wide array of alternatives," Knotts said. "It is intended to complement the overall system. As we provide more alternatives, it gives people more options aside from driving their automobile. The nature of our active and tourist community, along with the program's visibility, makes this a very attractive alternative for people who want to get out of their car. We picked certain locations to have a seamless transition and it is really part of the first-mile, last-mile solution."

For more information about Summit County's transportation initiatives, go to http://www.letsgosummit.com/