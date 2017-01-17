Bus hours extended during Sundance for Kimball Junction Transit Center | ParkRecord.com

With the onslaught of film goers expected to descend on Park City this week for the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and related events, Summit County and Park City transportation officials are urging everyone to use the free transit service to reduce traffic.

“I just want to stress that, especially for locals, it’s really important that you use transit during Sundance,” said Caroline Rodriguez, Summit County’s transportation planning director. “We know there will heavy traffic no matter what we do and it is so much easier to use the bus, carpool and walk.”

Last year, county officials took a more active role in addressing the festival’s impact on traffic in the Basin, such as Kimball Junction, especially as the Redstone Cinema 8 continues to feature several festival screenings.

In addition to screenings at Redstone, Temple Har Shalom along State Road 224 will also host several Sundance screenings. Sundance organization is offering shuttle services to screenings at the Temple Har Shalom and Redstone Cinema for film goers between Park City and the Basin until midnight and 1 a.m., respectively. The shuttle is also offering services to the Grand Summit hotel at the Canyons Village at Park City Mountain Resort.

Park City Transit has extended the hours for bus service at the Kimball Junction Transit Center during the film festival. Buses will operate daily from 5 a.m. until 1 a.m., with a bus departing the center every 15 minutes for Park City.

Rodriguez said ridership at the transit center has gradually increased in the weeks since it opened in December. The transit center is intended to reduce congestion by shortening bus trips and intercepting drivers on their way into Park City.

“I think people are really starting to use it and once they get used to the hours and the fact that they can wait in a heated space, ridership will increase more and more,” Rodriguez said.

The Utah Department of Transportation will also allow buses to use the shoulder lanes along State Road 224 during peak hours, Rodriguez said, adding “hopefully that will make a difference for bus users by avoiding the traffic.”

Rodriguez said Newpark Resort and Hotel has agreed to offer 25 spaces on the south side of the resort parking lot for taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers. The spaces will be reserved during the festival from Jan. 19-29. The spaces will be designated with signs and monitored.

The staging area at Newpark should significantly cut down on vehicles circling the Redstone area during the festival, Rodriguez said. She said the county will provide temporary restroom facilities at the site.

Unlike the city, the county does not have any privately-owned lots to operate a park-and-ride service in the Basin, Rodriguez said. Richardson Flat, a lot located along State Road 248, will operate as a park-and-ride lot with free shuttle service into Park City over the weekend.

“We anticipate Thursday through Sunday of this weekend as being our busiest days,” Rodriguez said. “Those are definitely the days to use transit if you can. If anyone has any questions we just encourage them to call us or check out the website.”

For more information about the shuttle schedule go to http://www2.sundance.org/festival/attend/shuttle-service/?_ga=1.118305737.1918596971.1483637899. A Park City Transit app is also available to download.