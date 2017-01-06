Coalville City loses heat | ParkRecord.com

Nearly 600 Questar Gas customers in Coalville were without service on Friday as temperatures dropped below zero.

Darren Shepherd, a spokesperson with Questar Gas, said the company began receiving calls at around 7 a.m. from customers without service.

“There are some of those customers still with service if they are closer to the line, but everyone will be out eventually,” Shepherd said. “Probably sometime around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. we could probably start going door-to-door turning the service back on and lighting appliances for customers.

“Our goal is to have all of this taken care of by 10 p.m.,” he said in a telephone interview on Friday.

Julie Booth, Summit County’s public information officer, said Questar Gas informed the county early Friday morning that a main-pressure regulator for the entire Coalville system had failed, affecting service to nearly 600 gas meters.

Booth said Questar must individually shut off each meter to re-pressurize the system before turning them back on.

“Questar has informed us that they deployed 60 additional staff to assist and we have asked when they go door-to-door to inform people to keep their faucets on a slow stream so their pipes don’t freeze,” Booth said. “They have been very responsive to the county and have been on the phone nonstop with our emergency manger keeping us updated.”

Booth said a temporary Red Cross warming facility will be set up at the North Summit High School. She said the public may stop by after 2 p.m. to warm up with drinks and snacks.

“It’s not a shelter, it is a warming facility,” Booth said. “They can come in and get warm until the gas situation is resolved.”

Coalville Mayor Trever Johnson said he has asked city staff to reach out to “those people who they are aware of who are in need,” such as seniors.

“I’ve also asked Questar Gas to have that conversation with the customers about what their options are as far as if they need to get warmed up,” Johnson said. “It’s a pretty tough situation.”

As of Friday, Johnson was encouraging citizens to check on their neighbors and others who may be adversely affected by the cold weather.

“It’s a pretty fluid situation and will keep people up to speed as best as we can with the progress, but if anyone needs anything they can call the city, the county or even my cell phone,” Johnson said.

<i>For more information about the outage, call Questar Gas at 1-800-323-5517. For additional information contact Summit County at 435-336-3200, Coalville City 435-336-5981 or Mayor Trever Johnson at 801-891-5309.</i>